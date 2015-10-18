Preview: Cardinals at Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense finally started to come alive under Michael Vick in the fourth quarter on Monday night, just in time to pull out a victory. Vick will try to make it two in a row Sunday as the Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals, whose offense has been in top form since the season opener.

Vick was not even under center on the decisive play in Monday’s game, instead getting split out wide while Le’Veon Bell took a direct snap, but drove the team into position and has the Steelers confident they can stay in the race until Ben Roethlisberger (knee) gets back. “I think I showed I can still go out and get it done,” Vick told reporters. “Techniques are changing, defensive philosophies are changing, but I feel like I’ve shown I still can adjust.” Arizona bounced back from its first loss in Week 4 by going into Detroit and putting a 42-17 beating on the Lions last week. The Cardinals’ 190 points and plus-100 point differential are the best in the NFL.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -3. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (4-1): Coach Bruce Arians, Pittsburgh’s former offensive coordinator, is getting the most out of his current offense with Carson Palmer leading the way. The veteran quarterback is completing 64.9 percent of his passes on the season and went 11-of-14 for 161 yards and three touchdowns last week while leaning on the running game. Chris Johnson, who ran for a career-low 663 yards with the New York Jets last season, quickly ascended to Arizona’s No. 1 running back spot and is up to 405 yards through five contests.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (3-2): Vick is getting a handle on the offense but has not been connecting with prolific receiver Antonio Brown, who recorded 50 yards or more in 35 straight games with Roethlisberger but has failed to reach that mark in two contests with Vick. “You have to pick and choose your spots,” Vick told reporters. “Not to say I don’t have confidence in myself or confidence in (Brown), it’s just kind of where we’re at in the game. But trust me, those plays are going to come.” The two may not have long to get on the same page with Roethlisberger returning to practice on a limited basis this week and pushing to return soon.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinals signed veteran DE Dwight Freeney on Monday and expect to use him for 15-20 snaps per game to rush the passer.

2. Bell is averaging 156.8 yards from scrimmage in his last nine games.

3. Arizona S Tyron Mathieu (heel bruise) sat out practice on Wednesday but is expected to play Sunday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 45, Steelers 31