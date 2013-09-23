Arizona Cardinals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - INSIDE SLANT

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees performed like, well, Drew Brees. The Saints defense actually played defense.

And the Arizona Cardinals paid the price.

Playing against a lot of man man-to-man defense by the Cardinals, Brees passed for three touchdowns and 342 yards -- his eighth consecutive game surpassing 300 yards -- and the revitalized Saints’ defense pitched a shutout in the final 54 minutes for a 31-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

“I‘m very happy to be 3-0 and 2-0 in our division and 3-0 in the NFC,” Brees said, not having to search his memory too extensively to remember last year’s 0-3 start. “This is significant, and we’re playing a little better each week. Still, offensively I don’t feel we have reached our full potential. We started well and finished strong, but the middle was not up to our standards.”

The Saints spotted Arizona a 7-0 lead and then scored 31 consecutive points. Brees threw touchdown passes of 16 and 7 yards to tight end Jimmy Graham and 27 yards to Robert Meachem, and Brees ran 7 yards for another score on a scramble up the middle.

But the real story may have been the Saints maligned defense, which last year set NFL records for futility, allowing a league-record 7,042 yards over 16 games. Once the NFL’s laughingstock, the Saints defense has been transformed under new defensive coordinator Rob Ryan.

After allowing the Cardinals an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive to open the game - capped by Alfonso Smith’s 3-yard run around right end - New Orleans forced Arizona to punt seven consecutive times over the next three quarters and then intercepted Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in back-to-back series to end the game.

Rookie safety Kenny Vaccaro had his first career interception, and newly acquired corner Keenan Lewis had the other.

The Saints used mostly a four-man pass rush against Palmer, but they sacked him four times and constantly flushed him from the pocket. Palmer finished 18-of-35 for 187 yards. Defensive end Cameron Jordan had two sacks and Junior Galette had another sack with quick moves off the ball,

Arizona coach Bruce Arians said Palmer was under constant pressure and could not be totally blamed for the lack of production after the Cardinals’ opening drive.

“The trust factor leaves when you’re getting hit as a quarterback,” Arians said.

The Saints did almost all of their damage through the air. Brees completed 29-of-46 passes for 342 yards, and the Saints had minus-6 yards on four first-half carries. But Brees and the revitalized Saints defense were more than enough.

Brees capped his day with a 7-yard scramble up the middle for a TD after Arizona had taken away all five of his receivers. That put the Saints up 24-7 with 14:42 left.

“That play happened exactly like that in practice this week,” Brees said. “You’re not going to see that all that often.”

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

--Cardinals defensive end Dan Williams missed the game after receiving word that his father died in a car crash in Jackson, Miss.

--S Rashad Johnson left the game in the first half with a finger injury.

--LB Lorenzo Alexander was carted off with a right foot injury.

--LB Sam Acho injured an ankle.

--S Tryann Mathieu, the rookie former LSU star, made an impressive return to his home state, snagging his first NFL interception against Drew Brees in the third quarter. However, Mathieu also gave up a few receptions to TE Jimmy Graham, who, at 6-7, is 10 inches taller than the 5-9 corner.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively, we’re still a team that can run to the 50-yard line and kill ourselves. It seemed like we did it all day. We’d get first downs and first downs and then, boom, we’d get to the 50-yard line and then not convert a third down when the play was there to be made.” - Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Cardinals played a lot of man to man against Drew Brees, seemingly daring him to throw. The Cardinals stacked the box to stop the Saints’ non-existent running game.

New Orleans adjusted with swing passes to Darren Sproles (4-30) and screens to Pierre Thomas (6-39). The Saints rushed for just 104 yards - 110 in the second half - but threw for 342.

--The hey are truly banged up. Safety Rashad Johnson injured a finger and did not return. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was carted off the field with a right foot injury, and linebacker Sam Acho did not return to the game after injuring his ankle.

“We had some critical injuries and young guys had to step in and play, and we’ve got to get them better,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said.

--After an 11-play, 80-yard TD drive to open the game --- a drive in which they picked up seven first downs -- the Cardinals accounted for just 167 yards and nine first downs the rest of the game.

Left tackle Levi Brown had a tough outing, getting beat several times by Cameron Jordan and Junior Galette, resulting in heavy pressure for Carson Palmer.

“When you start that fast and you score a touchdown, you don’t like it answered by a touchdown,” Arians said. “We’ve got protect our quarterback better, obviously.”