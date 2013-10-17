Arizona Cardinals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - INSIDE SLANT

Coach Bruce Arians insisted that nothing is wrong with quarterback Carson Palmer, even though Palmer has had nine passes intercepted and thrown for only four touchdowns over the last month.

Palmer got off to a disastrous start in San Francisco last week. Two interceptions gave the 49ers great field position, and the Cardinals defense held them to field goals. It could have been much worse.

Asked what he could do to help Palmer get off to a better start, Arians replied: “Have the guys around him play better.”

Arians later explained that receivers were not in the right spots on the two interceptions. That absolved Palmer of blame in the coach’s mind.

“The Niners didn’t stop us on the first two drives,” Arians said. “We threw the ball to them because we were in the wrong reception areas.”

That point could be argued, but Palmer obviously wasn’t sharp early. If he plays like that Thursday, the Cardinals will get blown out at home by the Seahawks.

Palmer settled down after the two interceptions and played decently for the rest of the game, throwing for two touchdowns.

Thursday’s game is vital for the Cardinals if they are going to prove they are worthy adversaries for the Seahawks and 49ers.

Palmer didn’t anticipate it taking this long for the Cardinals offense to come together.

“It’s part of a new system, new players and a new system,” he said. “You’re not always going to be on the exactly same page, and unfortunately when you’re not, sometimes it’s an incomplete pass, sometimes it’s an interception. It’s a process. It’s a long process.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th regular-season meeting. Cardinals lead series, 15-13, and split games with the Seahawks a year ago. The last one was a 58-0 blowout, which contributed to the decision to fire coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Rod Graves. The Cardinals beat the Seahawks, 20-16, in the season opener. It was quarterback Russell Wilson’s first game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Cardinals won’t receive any compensation in the trade that sent tackle Levi Brown to the Steelers two weeks ago. Brown was on injured reserve in 2012 so league rules required him to stay on the active roster for five weeks before a conditional pick went from the Steelers to the Cardinals. Brown was hurt in warm-ups before his first game and placed on injured reserve. The Cardinals created nearly $3 million of cap space this year by trading Brown but will take a hit of $6.5 million next year.

--DE Calais Campbell is expected to play on Thursday, which is a pleasant surprise since he left the 49ers game on a cart after suffering a neck injury. Some 49ers fans tried to start the wave when Campbell was done, but he wasn’t aware of it.

“It was not that big of deal to me,” Campbell said. “I gave the thumbs up and the crowd gave me a pretty good cheer so I felt pretty good about that. I felt a lot of love coming off the field.”

Campbell said he was looking forward to playing and wouldn’t be scared of getting hurt.

“Football is my life,” he said. “I‘m definitely looking forward to playing again.”

Campbell experienced stinger-like symptoms late in the game and was examined at Stanford Hospital for several hours.

--The Cardinals didn’t really practice in preparation for the Thursday night game. They held light walk-throughs that were more about mental preparation than physical.

“Their bodies cannot practice,” Arians said. “There’s no way a guy can practice after a game like that, or any game.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 11 -- That’s the number of passes Carson Palmer has had intercepted this season, second most in the league through six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop giving them the ball. We’re not going to win tight division games until we do that. I really tip my hat to the ‘D’ in the first half because we could have been out of it in seven minutes.” -- Tackle Eric Winston on the team’s problems with turnovers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Running back Ryan Williams, a second-round pick in 2011, has been inactive for all six games this season. There has been speculation that the Cardinals would be willing to trade him but that’s all it is: speculation. The Cardinals think Williams is worth more than a late-round pick, which is all they would get, at best, for a back who has played in five games in three years. The Cardinals would rather hang onto him. They might need fresh legs by the end of the season.

Coaches are disappointed that tight end Rob Housler isn’t having a breakout season. At this point, they would settle for one breakout game. Housler has dropped a pass and hasn’t appeared adept at judging balls while they are in the air. He has great speed for a tight end but it hasn’t shown up on the field.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Carson Palmer has 11 interceptions, second most in the NFL. The Giants’ Eli Manning has 15.

--RB Andre Ellington, a rookie, is averaging seven yards per carry. He has 14 rushing attempts over the last two weeks, and five of them have gained at least 10 yards.

--WR Larry Fitzgerald gained 117 yards receiving last week. That was his highest total in two years.

--LB Karlos Dansby has 10 passes defensed, a career high.

--G Daryn Colledge has played in 118 consecutive NFL games. Texans center Chris Myers leads all NFL offensive linemen with 127. Colledge is second, and tackle Eric Winston (114) is fourth on the active list.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Brittan Golden (hamstring) isn’t expected to play. He’s the team’s fifth receiver but the only one with great speed.

--WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) likely will play but he’s far from 100 percent. Fitzgerald is going to try to play the next two games, then hope he can get healthy during the bye week.

--LB Karlos Dansby (quadriceps) is expected to play.

--DE/OLB John Abraham (shoulder) is expected to play.

GAME PLAN: Defensively, the Cardinals’ game plan will center on controlling Marshawn Lynch. The run defense has been good all season, especially against elite backs. The Cardinals need to keep quarterback Russell Wilson in the pocket, so being disciplined in rush lanes is important.

Offensively, the Cardinals should be conservative, at least early. Quarterback Carson Palmer isn’t playing well and he struggled early against the 49ers last week. It would also behoove them to get the ball more often to rookie running Andre Ellington. He’s making explosive plays and can be tough to handle.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Seahawks CB Richard Sherman vs. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald - Sherman is as physical as any corner in the NFL, and Fitzgerald has good size and strength. Fitzgerald is struggling with a hamstring injury and isn’t 100 percent.

Seahawks RT Michael Bowie vs. Cardinals DE Darnell Dockett - Dockett is playing better after starting the season slowly. Bowie is playing in place of the injured Breno Giacomini. Dockett could be disruptive if Bowie isn’t ready for his quickness.