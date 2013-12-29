Arizona Cardinals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - INSIDE SLANT

The scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals making the playoffs dwindled last week, down to one.

They must beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday then hope the New Orleans Saints lose to or tie in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More likely, the Cardinals will finish 11-5 and become the third team in NFL history to win 11 games and not make the playoffs.

“We should have won 12,” coach Bruce Arians said. “We had our chances.”

They aren’t complaining about their situation.

“It’s not in our control,” Arians said. “I want to be 11-5 and let the chips fall. There is some joy in that. If we’re watching the playoffs, we’ll be watching a bunch of teams we beat. That’s a little bit sour.”

Arians spent the off-season telling anyone who would listen that the Cardinals had enough to talent to win. And he didn’t buy into the idea that the Seahawks and 49ers would dominate the division.

The Cardinals didn’t back that up in the first half of the season. They lost three consecutive games in the NFC West to run their overall division losing streak to eight.

But the Cardinals improved greatly in the second half of the season. After starting 3-4, they have won seven of their last eight games, including victories over the Rams and Seahawks.

On Sunday, they will get a chance to beat the 49ers for the first time since 2011.

The Cardinals had their chances earlier in the season, but they committed four turnovers in their final appearance at Candlestick Park.

The Cardinals must beat the 49ers and have the Saints lose, or tie, against the Buccaneers on Sunday. If they could get into the playoffs, Arians thinks they would be dangerous.

I don’t think there is any doubt. I don’t think too many teams want to see us in the playoffs, especially the way our defense is playing right now. To have a road win like that, it’s a playoff atmosphere, because they were playing for everything, I would feel very confident going anywhere in this National Football League playing anybody.”

SERIES HISTORY: 45th meeting. The 49ers lead, 27-17, and have won the last three. That includes a 32-20 victory in October at Candlestick Park. The Cardinals were in the game throughout, and two late turnovers helped do them in. In all, four turnovers led to 16 points for the 49ers. The 49ers outscored the Cardinals, 10-0 in the final quarter.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (3)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

John Abraham, Outside Linebacker, 5

Justin Bethel, Special Teamer, 1.

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback, 3

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

ARIZONA CARDINALS (vs. SF)

Clinches a playoff spot with:

1) ARI win + NO loss or tie OR

2) ARI tie + NO loss

--Not many people thought Jim Dray would have an NFL career after he suffered a severe knee injury as a sophomore at Stanford.

But his coach at the time, Jim Harbaugh, had confidence in Dray. And this weekend Dray will be playing for the Arizona Cardinals against his college coach and the San Francisco 49ers in a game that has major playoff consequences.

And Harbaugh is not surprised.

”With some players, you wonder if they will make it back from an injury, especially a devastating injury like Jimmy had; whether they’ll be able to have the mental toughness to go through the grueling rehab,“ Harbaugh said. ”But with Jim, no, I never did.

“I never wondered about that or was surprised that he made it back and he’s playing in the NFL now. I just knew him and knew his makeup, and I knew that he would whip that adversity, stare it in the face, and whip its butt. I knew that was coming.”

Dray, a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2010, has prospered under new coach Bruce Arians. Dray is often used as a blocking fullback but he has also become a reliable receiver. He caught only seven passes in his first three seasons but has 25 this season, including his first two NFL touchdowns.

Dray likely is never going to be a Pro Bowler, but he’s become more than serviceable under Arians, who loves the tight end’s intelligence and reliability.

“As steady as they come,” Arians said.

Dray’s knee injury required two surgeries, and he credits the medical team at Stanford for helping him have a football career.

Dray knows how fleeting an NFL career can be. He still drives the truck he did in college, a Toyota Tundra with more than 100,000 miles on it.

“It’s just doesn’t seem like a wise investment at this point,” he said of a new car. And the four-wheel drive truck, like Dray himself, is versatile. His outstanding blocking ability has been used both as a tight end and a fullback, where he is a lead blocker. But he doesn’t want that to define him any more than his increase in receptions.

“I don’t like to think of myself as one type of tight end or another, but rather the complete package,” Dray said. “I want to stay out there on the field for every down and help in every way.”

Dray credits Harbaugh for changing the atmosphere at Stanford and helping him as a player.

“He came in and said we weren’t going to concede anything just because we were at Stanford,” Dray recalled. “He wanted a tough, no-nonsense team. We all spent more time in the weight room and I think it surprised some people that Stanford was really such a tough team.”

Dray’s NFL highlight so far was when the Cardinals beat another former college coach he remembers, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, formerly the coach of Stanford foe USC.

“Beating them and beating them up there, in Seattle, I think surprised people,” Dray said. “The fact that we are still in the running for a playoff berth has surprised people, too. But we are not satisfied with that. We are not done.”

--Arians thinks his two coordinators, Harold Goodwin on offense and Todd Bowles on defense, should become head coaches in the NFL. With the way the Cardinals have played on defense this season, Bowles might get some interviews this off-season.

“I’d be shocked if he doesn‘t,” Arians said.

--Arians also is lobbying for general manager Steve Keim to garner executive of the year honors. “I want to say this publicly - if he doesn’t get Executive of the Year, something is wrong,” he said. “People want to talk about Coach of the Year, I just coach the team. He deserves to be Executive of the Year. What he did in his first year is phenomenal. I’ve been around a little bit. It’s a great job; the faces he’s gotten and the players he brought in that have contributed during the season.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 25 -- Number of consecutive receptions by receiver Michael Floyd that have gone for first downs. He had one catch against the Seahawks last week, a 31-yard touchdown that proved to be the game winner.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Change is inevitable in the NFL now. There is no way this team will be put back together. But, we’re going to keep every component that we can possibly. Some guys are going to test the market. Hopefully what’s happened in our locker room is worth some dollars, because if you can’t match dollars, we can at least match that.”-- Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: WR Mario Manningham (knee, injured reserve).

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Dan Skuta (foot).

--PROBABLE: LB Navorro Bowman (wrist), CB Tarell Brown (ribs), WR Michael Crabtree (wrist, ankle), C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (knee), G Mike Iupati (knee), TE Vance McDonald (ankle), WR Kassim Osgood (shin), DT Justin Smith (shoulder).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--QUESTIONABLE: LB John Abraham (groin), G Daryn Colledge (back), S Rashad Johnson (ankle).

--PROBABLE: DT Darnell Dockett (shoulder), TE Rob Housler (groin), RB Rashard Mendenhall (finger), QB Carson Palmer (right elbow, ankle), T Nate Potter (ribs), LB Matt Shaughnessy (groin), QB Drew Stanton (knee), LB Daryl Washington (ankle).

--Bruce Arians and his staff made a critical change toward mid-season, emphasizing the importance of establishing a running game. The team was having trouble with its passing, especially trying to throw deep. The protection wasn’t holding up and Carson Palmer was inaccurate.

The Cardinals don’t throw deep as often these days, preferring five step drops over seven-steps. Defensively, the staff has done a nice job of compensating. They are down to their third-team free safety, Tony Jefferson, who was decent last week against the 49ers.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Michael Floyd’s last 25 receptions have gone for first downs. His only reception against the Seahawks was a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

--LB Karlos Dansby had six tackles and an interception. For the season he has 127 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 20 passes defense, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

--QB Cardinals Palmer now has 16 fourth-quarter comebacks in his 11 NFL seasons. Three of those game-winning fourth-quarter drives came this season.

--DE Calais Campbell had four tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits against Seattle. Campbell has six multi-sack games in his career and three of them came against Seattle. He has eight sacks this season.

--RB Andre Ellington needs 19 yards to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Carson Palmer (ankle) struggled last week in Seattle. He had four passes intercepted, and his sore ankle probably contributed. Palmer has been tough in playing through injuries so there is little reason to think he won’t play Sunday against the 49ers. The Cardinals haven’t had one player start 16 games at quarterback since Kurt Warner in 2008.

GAME PLAN:

The Cardinals have to be able to stick with the run throughout the game. They need to limit turnovers. They can’t commit four, as they did last week and as they did earlier this year against San Francisco, and expect to win. On defense, they have to work at keeping quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the pocket. If they do, the second should get some chances at interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--49ers TE Vernon Davis vs. Cardinals safeties and linebackers.

Tight ends have hurt the Cardinals all season. Davis is a physical freak with a rare combination of strength and speed and has lined up at wide receiver. He had a monster game against the Cardinals earlier this season with 8 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Davis has 49 catches for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, last Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons he was shut out for the first time this season. Before that the last time he was blanked was Nov. 25, 2012 against the New Orleans Saints. After the Monday night game there was discussion that he must be more involved in the offense.

--WR Michael Crabtree vs. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson - Peterson always defends the top receiver. Crabtree has given him more problems than most receivers. He had four touchdown catches against the Cardinals last year.