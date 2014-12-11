Arizona Cardinals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - INSIDE SLANT

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton plays efficient, sometimes spectacular, football at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Away from home, it’s a different story, one that Stanton will try to re-write Thursday night in St. Louis.

Stanton is 3-0 as a starter at home and that doesn’t include coming off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass against the Rams in week 10. Overall he has six touchdowns and two interceptions at home.

On the road, he’s 1-3 as a starter with one touchdown and three interceptions.

To coach Bruce Arians, it’s not as black and white as it seems.

“He hasn’t played poorly,” Arians said. “He beat the Giants. He was playing really well in Denver before he got hurt. I don’t know which road games he played so bad in. I don’t think he’s playing poorly on the road. Obviously, you guys do.”

The schedule hasn’t done Stanton any favors. Two of the three road losses were at Denver and Seattle, two of the more difficult places to play. Crowd noise in Seattle and Atlanta gave the offensive line trouble, and with the Rams having won three of four, it might loud at the Edward Jones Dome Thursday.

“People don’t give it enough credit, being able to use the snap count and draw guys offsides, make them wait to get into the pass rush,” Arians said, “and the same thing in the running game, you can communicate much, much better when you’re at home.”

Stanton also has played two road games with his most reliable receiver, Larry Fitzgerald, who was out with a knee sprain.

Those are the excuses. And they are valid. But it’s also true that Stanton has played worse on the road than at home. He’s been antsy at times, too quick to leave the pocket, and he’s been hurt by inaccuracy.

All this shouldn’t be a surprise. Even though Stanton is in his eighth year, he had started just four NFL games entering this season and hadn’t played at all since December of 2004.

But Thursday makes his eighth start this season and his fifth on the road. He knows it’s time to show improvement and play well someone other than Glendale, Arizona.

Don’t judge him by passing stats, he said, just by whether the Cardinals won or lost.

”At the end of the day, that’s how you’re evaluated,“ Stanton said. ”We have to go on the road, and obviously the last two times we’ve gone on the road we didn’t take care of the football and we weren’t good on third downs.

“We have to go do those two things and be more productive in the red zone and come away with touchdowns instead of field goals and hopefully put ourselves in a good position at the end of the game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 72nd regular-season meeting, Cardinals lead series, 35-34-2 and beat the Rams 31-14 in week 10 in Arizona earlier this season. The game was much closer than that. The Cardinals trailed, 14-10, entering the fourth quarter and quarterback Carson Palmer went down with a torn ACL. Drew Stanton replaced him and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to John Brown. The Cardinals scored two defensive touchdowns to make the game look like a blowout.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

--If Kerwynn Williams becomes the regular starting running back, his food of choice might catch on with the youngsters. On game days, Williams eats a double-decker peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with milk. It’s called the Ker-wich.

To offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, it sounds like a Ker-upset stomach. Goodwin will avoid it.

“I‘m fat enough,” he said.

--Coach Bruce Arians is 29-12 as a head NFL coach. Only John Fox (33), Bill Belichick (32) and Pete Carroll (31) have wins in their last 41 games.

Arians is the first Cardinals coach with 10 wins in each of his first two seasons.

--The Cardinals have trailed in 11 of their 13 games and have an 8-3 record in those games. The Cardinals have six victories against opponents with winning records. Only the Broncos (8) have more.

--Larry Fitzgerald needs one touchdown reception to become the 10th player in NFL history to record at least 90 receiving touchdowns and 12,000 receiving yards in a career. He passed the 12,000 yard mark in week 11 against the Lions.

BY THE NUMBERS: 38 - Number of years since the Cardinals won at least 10 games in consecutive seasons. They have accomplished that this year for the first time since 1975-76.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We’re a grinder team. We got a lot little San Antonio Spurs in us, obviously without the championship rings. They just kind of methodically get it done. It’s never really pretty. Pick and rolls. Tim Duncan shooting off the backboard. It’s not sexy. It’s not Russell Westbrook dunking in the lane, Blake Griffin catching alley-oops from Chris Paul. But it’s effective.

“We get in close games down the stretch, we’re able to finish. And that’s what it’s coming down to. We have to be able to show that resolve...the rest of the three games left in the season.” -- Receiver Larry Fitzgerald

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Andre Ellington was placed on injured reserve with a sports hernia. He was due to undergo surgery this week. The running back position likely will be filled by committee, but Kerwynn Williams was impressive last week, gaining 100 yards on 19 carries.

--CB Antonio Cromartie has a left foot injury and has been limited in practice this week. If he can’t play, Jerraud Powers could start and moved inside in nickel situations. Or, Justin Bethel could start with Powers’ role not changing.

--LT Jared Veldheer suffered a sprained ankle against the Falcons and is missing practice time this week. If he can’t play, Bradley Sowell will start for the first time this year.

--G Paul Fanaika missed last week with a sprained ankle and likely won’t play on Tuesday. If he can’t play, Ted Larsen will move from the left to right side, and Jonathan Cooper will get his second NFL start.

--WR Larry Fitzgerald played last week despite not being close to 100 percent due to a sprained knee ligament. Fitzgerald is expected to play on Thursday night but he still isn’t fully recovered.

--OLB Matt Shaughnessy suffered a shoulder injury last week but it’s not serious. He is expected to play.

--DE Ed Stinson could return after missing three games with a toe injury. Stinson had become a solid backup and the injury set the rookie back.

GAME PLAN: The Cardinals prospered this year by coming from behind but they better not count on doing that Thursday night against the Rams. If the Cardinals fall behind, they will have difficulty containing the Rams’ pass rusher, and the Rams will try to grind out the game on offense. The Cardinals aren’t a good running team but they need to maintain at least the threat of the run. That likely means calling inside runs, like they did last week, using running back Kerwynn Williams. He was adept at avoiding negative runs, something that’s plagued the Cardinals this year.

Defensively, the Cardinals can’t give up a big run as they did early in the last two games. Sloppy tackling was the biggest reason. What the Cardinals really need is for their star defenders to step up. They did in the previous game this year against the Rams. End Calais Campbell had two sacks, and cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted two passes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Cardinals LT Jared Veldheer vs. Rams DRE Robert Quinn.

Quinn has 10.5 sacks, all in the last eight games. Veldheer has been one of the Cardinals best free agent acquisitions in years. He played at a high level. He is playing through an ankle injury, so it will be a challenge blocking Quinn four days after playing another game.

--Cardinals DRE Calais Campbell vs. Rams LG Rodger Saffold.

Campbell destroyed the Rams in the teams’ meeting in week 10. He finished with six tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks. He will be matched up against Saffold most of the night, but the Cardinals will move Campbell around.