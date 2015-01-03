Arizona Cardinals - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - INSIDE SLANT

The Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback situation drew most of the attention over the final month of the season as the team has tried to cope with Drew Stanton’s knee injury.

But poor defense became even more of a concern. Unlike the offense, it doesn’t have injuries to blame.

The Cardinals knew their offense would struggle with Ryan Lindley taking over at quarterback. What they needed was for their defense to continue playing at a high level.

It hasn‘t. The unit hasn’t forced a turnover the last two weeks, and it’s been gouged by big plays.

It’s going to be difficult to flip a switch and play well Saturday against the Panthers, who have won four straight.

“It’s been huge,” coach Bruce Arians said of the lack of turnovers. “We’re not getting any short fields, either through the return game, or turnovers. We’re having to go the length of the field too often. In these critical games, especially on the road in the playoffs, they’re going to be huge.”

The Cardinals lost four of their last six games. The defense yielded more than 100 yards rushing in five of those games. In the first 10 games, the unit allowed 100 yards rushing one time.

“For the last couple weeks, we haven’t been able to consistently stop the run and we’ve been giving up big plays,” safety Rashad Johnson said. “We’ve trying to say that’s not who we are, but that’s who we are right now. Until we get it fixed, that’s going to be a big problem for us.”

What should trouble the Cardinals is that it’s basically the same unit that excelled earlier in the season. So either players have either worn down, lost their passion, or a combination of both.

The offensive problems might have had a subconscious impact on the defense, too. It knows the Cardinals are going to struggle to score 20 points. That means the defense’s margin for error is thin.

”You play a little looser when you feel like your offense is going to score points and you don’t have to win the game,“ Arians said. ”When you feel like you have to win the game, you’ll press and try to do too much. There will be guys getting out of their gaps, trying to go make a play and they’re really hurting the team more than helping the team.

“You just go back to fundamentals. Stay in your gap. Good pad level. Tackle. Tackle. That’s the key.”

SERIES HISTORY: 14th meeting overall. Cardinals lead series, 8-5, including a playoff victory in the 2008 season. The teams played in Arizona last year during the regular season with the Cardinals winning, 27-7. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was sacked seven times, and the Cardinals intercepted three of his passes.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

--2015 OPPONENTS: Home: St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals. Away: St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers.

--All five NFL teams with head coaching vacancies have contacted the Cardinals for permission to interview defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Bowles is aware of the interest, but doesn’t want to know much more than that at this time. No interviews have been scheduled.

“You got a playoff game, that’s the No. 1 thing going on,” Bowles said. “If you don’t have your guys ready to play, you lose and you go home.”

Arians likely has a handful of successors in mind but he isn’t interested in revealing them.

“We have guys who are more than capable of filling it,” he said.

--Left tackle Jared Veldheer was selected by Arizona pro football writers as the team’s most valuable player, and inside linebacker Larry Foote won the media good guy award.

The MVP award is named after Lloyd Herberg, a former Cardinals beat writer for The Arizona Republic. Herberg died of cancer in 1994.

The good guy award is named after Steve Schoenfeld, who covered the NFL and the Cardinals. He was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2000.

--The Cardinals originally planned to leave Friday for Carolina, but players thought that was too late. So they lobbied Arians to leave on Thursday. Arians agreed.

“The one thing you want to do as a coach is to make sure that no one has an excuse,” Arians said. ‘If that’s an excuse we’re going to fix that one real quick.

BY THE NUMBERS: 156 - That’s average yards rushing the last six Cardinals opponents have had against them. In the first 10 games, the Cardinals yielded an average of 80 yards rushing per game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It gave him a lot of confidence. That’s as good a first half of football as we’ve had anybody play quarterback this year. Yea, it gave everybody confidence.” -- Coach Bruce Arians on Ryan Lindley’s performance last week against the 49ers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Arizona Cardinals - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--OUT: QB Drew Stanton (knee).

--QUESTIONABLE: G Jonathan Cooper (wrist, knee), DT Dan Williams (foot).

--PROBABLE: DE Calais Campbell (hip), LB Larry Foote (knee), S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb, hip), DT Frostee Rucker (ankle), C Lyle Sendlein (back).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--DOUBTFUL: S Thomas DeCoud (hamstring).

--QUESTIONABLE: LB A.J. Klein (ankle).

--PROBABLE: QB Derek Anderson (illness), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), G Fernando Velasco (not injury related), RB DeAngelo Williams (hand).

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Drew Stanton is out after developing an infection in his injured right knee. Stanton hasn’t practiced all week, and it’s questionable if he would be ready next week, should the Cardinals beat the Panthers.

--ILB Larry Foote is practicing fully this week after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. He is expected to play on Saturday.

--NT Dan Williams has missed practice time this week because of a foot injury. Williams was limping badly in the locker room on Wednesday. Alameda Ta‘amu is the official backup but he’s played sparingly this year. Frostee Rucker and Tommy Kelly could play some inside if Williams can’t play or is limited.

GAME PLAN: Defensively, it’s more about playing passion than game planning. The Cardinals defense has looked flat in recent weeks, and that’s been reflected in consistently poor tackling. This unit used to be able to stop the run. Now, everyone is running over it. The Cardinals will try to keep Cam Newton the pocket. In the last two weeks, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and the 49ers Colin Kaepernick hurt them with scramble. The Cardinals need to be more disciplined in rushing the passer. They have been getting out of their lanes, allowing quarterbacks to run for big yards.

Offensively, dropped passes continue to hurt. The Cardinals should make receiver Larry Fitzgerald a bigger part of the game plan. He excels in big moments like the playoffs and it would be silly to rely on others.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Cardinals RT Bobby Massie vs. Panthers DE Charles Johnson.

Massie has had a breakout season, solidifying his spot in the organization and the NFL. Johnson is an excellent rusher who will test Massie.

--Cardinals ILB Larry Foote vs. Panthers RBs DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

Foote is a key cog in the Cardinals effort to stop the run. A week off should help him.