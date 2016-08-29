Bridgewater excels as Vikings dispatch Chargers

Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to action and looked sharp in a 23-10 preseason win over the visiting San Diego Chargers on Sunday in the first NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Bridgewater sat out last week’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks with what was described as minor shoulder soreness. He started and played the entire first half against the Chargers, completing 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Bridgewater had a highlight-reel 21-yard scamper and led three scoring drives, capping the last with a 27-yard touchdown pass over the middle to tight end Kyle Rudolph to give Minnesota a 12-10 lead at halftime.

The Vikings got a touchdown on a fumble recovery from Cordarrelle Patterson and three field goals from Blair Walsh, who was appearing before the home fans for the first time since missing a short kick in the final 30 seconds of last season’s 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

San Diego starting quarterback Philip Rivers played into the second quarter and audibled into a 39-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon. Gordon, who is trying to improve on his unspectacular rookie season, finished with 51 yards on four carries.

Running back Branden Oliver, one of Gordon’s primary backups, suffered an Achilles injury late in the first half and had to be carted off the field. Starting offensive tackle Joe Barksdale left the game with an ankle injury in the first and did not return.

Rivers completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards.

Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson did not play and is not expected to see the field when the Vikings wrap up the preseason Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday to complete the preseason.