Preview: Cardinals at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are searching for answers and hope to find them when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Minnesota began the season with five consecutive victories - four by at least two scores - but had its momentum sapped by having a bye in Week 6, as it has dropped four in a row.

All is not lost for the Vikings, however, as they are 3-1 at home and even with Detroit atop the disappointing NFC North. Arizona is hoping its bye has a completely different effect as it seeks its second straight victory following a 23-20 triumph over San Francisco last week. The Cardinals were winless in their previous two contests, a stretch that included a dismal 6-6 tie with Seattle - which owns a two-game lead in the NFC West. Sunday's matchup figures to be a low-scoring battle as Arizona ranks second in total defense (295.2 yards) while Minnesota right behind in third (308.8).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (4-4-1): David Johnson was limited to 55 yards on 19 carries last week but gained 46 on five receptions to become the first player since Indianapolis' Edgerrin James in 2005 to record 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his team's first nine games. The product of Northern Iowa ranks second in the league with 1,213 scrimmage yards and is one of three players in NFL history (Gale Sayers and Abner Haynes) to record 15 rushing touchdowns, five receiving scores and a kickoff-return TD in his first two seasons. Carson Palmer, who has eclipsed 300 passing yards in three straight contests, has thrown for seven touchdowns with just one interception in four career games against Minnesota.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (5-4): Sam Bradford has excelled at home this season, throwing six touchdown passes without an interception while posting a 111.3 rating in four games. The Vikings changed kickers this week, releasing Blair Walsh and signing Kai Forbath, who split last season between Washington and New Orleans. Stefon Diggs had 13 receptions for 164 yards against the Redskins after making 13 catches for 80 yards versus Detroit in Week 9, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 13 catches in consecutive games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald expects to play Sunday despite suffering a sprained MCL against San Francisco.

2. Vikings T Jake Long will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury in last week's loss to Washington.

3. Arizona re-signed Drew Butler and released fellow P Ryan Quigley, who averaged 41.6 yards on 34 punts.

PREDICTION: Vikings 17, Cardinals 13