Preview: Chargers at 49ers

San Francisco was eliminated from postseason contention and the San Diego Chargers will look to avoid a similar fate when they head north to visit the 49ers on Saturday night. The Chargers have to win their final two games and hope for plenty of help to claim one of the AFC’s wild card slots. Quarterback Philip Rivers did not practice the past two days and leading receiver Keenan Allen is done for the season with a fractured collarbone.

Rivers, who has not missed consecutive practices since prior to the AFC title game in 2007 said he had “no doubt” he would play Saturday against San Francisco, which suffered its third straight defeat last week at Seattle to end its postseason hopes. The 49ers have been a soap opera all season with speculation revolving around the future of coach Jim Harbaugh. They added another chapter Wednesday with the release of defensive tackle Ray McDonald on suspicion of sexual-assault charges.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: 49ers -1. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (8-6): Running back Ryan Mathews (ankle) sat out last week’s game and also did not practice Wednesday, another blow to an offense that has scored only 24 points in back-to-back home losses to New England and Denver. “It’s just a two-game streak against the two top teams in the conference,” Rivers said. “It’s not like we’ve lost to the bottom of the barrel.” Rivers has 27 touchdowns passes against only 13 interceptions, but he has been picked off as many times (10) as he has scoring passes in the past eight games. Antonio Gates hauled in his 10th TD pass last week, joining Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots as the only tight ends to reach double digits four times.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (7-7): San Francisco’s offense has gone belly-up over the past two months, managed a combined 23 points during the three-game skid while failing to score more than 17 in seven of its last eight games. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is averaging 145.3 yards passing with one touchdown and four interceptions in the last three - two against his nemesis Seattle - and has completed less than 58 percent of his passes in five of the last six outings. The running game is also in disarray after Frank Gore (concussion) and rookie Carlos Hyde (knee) were hurt last week. The defense has acquitted itself well, permitting 16.6 points over the past five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The 49ers signed former Dallas RB Phillip Tanner on Wednesday.

2. Gates is two scoring passes shy of tying Hall of Famer Don Hutson with 99.

3. No charges had been filed against McDonald, who was arrested on Aug. 31 following an incident of domestic violence.

PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Chargers 19