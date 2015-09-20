Preview: Chargers at Bengals

Philip Rivers looks to become San Diego’s all-time leader in touchdown passes when the Chargers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rivers threw for a pair of scores in San Diego’s season-opening comeback victory over Detroit to give him 254 career TD tosses, tying him with Dan Fouts for first place on the franchise list.

Not having suspended tight end Antonio Gates as a target did not deter the veteran quarterback, as Keenan Allen stepped in and matched Kellen Winslow’s club record by making 15 catches. San Diego hopes to avoid the need to rally from an 18-point deficit when it takes on the Bengals, who rolled to a 20-point triumph at Oakland last Sunday. Cincinnati, which looks to begin at 2-0 for the second straight season, could be without safeties Reggie Nelson and George Iloka due to groin and foot injuries, respectively, as both missed Wednesday’s practice. The Chargers also could be shorthanded as offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is questionable with a high ankle sprain.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bengals -3.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-0): Rivers also set a team record Sunday by completing his final 20 passes of the game. He made his 146th consecutive start, the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel had a strong showing in his NFL debut last week as he registered a sack and made an interception versus Cincinnati.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (1-0): Tyler Eifert enjoyed his best day as a pro last week, catching nine passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old tight end, who hadn’t played since the 2014 season opener due to an elbow injury, had two TD receptions in his first 16 career games. The touchdown passes by Andy Dalton raised his career total to 101 as he joined Ken Anderson (197), Boomer Esiason (187) and Carson Palmer (154) as the only Bengals to reach the century mark.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bengals have won each of their last three regular-season contests against the Chargers.

2. San Diego is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2012, when it finished 7-9 for its only losing season since 2003.

3. Cincinnati CB Pacman Jones was fined $35,000 by the league for a personal foul on Oakland WR Amari Cooper last week.

PREDICTION: Bengals 33, Chargers 24