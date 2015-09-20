Bengals hold off Rivers, Chargers

CINCINNATI - San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers set a franchise record for touchdown passes on Sunday.

But, the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense denied him a come-from-behind victory.

Giovani Bernard rushed for 123 yards and Andy Dalton tossed three touchdown passes lifting Cincinnati to a 24-19 victory at Paul Brown Stadium.

“It was a good football game,” said coach Marvin Lewis. “It’s another great opportunity to learn from moving forward. That’s the best part of it. It’s early. We’ve got a lot to correct.”

Rivers passed for 241 yards and two TDs with an interception for the Chargers.

His 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stevie Johnson in the third quarter was his 255th career passing TD, moving him ahead of Dan Fouts for the club record and tying him with Sonny Jurgensen for 14th all-time.

“It’s humbling to think about,” said Rivers. “It’s not as sweet right now because we lost the game.”

San Diego (1-1) trailed 24-19 with 4:20 left after Rivers hit receiver Malcom Floyd with a 40-yard TD pass with 4:20 left.

The Chargers took possession at their own 20 with 1:09 remaining, but an interception by linebacker Vincent Rey sealed a 2-0 start for the Bengals.

“Going against their high-powered offense with a minute left, I was thankful it was over,” Rey said. “I was able to get up high and do my job, which was to catch the ball.”

After the Bengals went three-and-out on their first possession, wide receiver Keenan Allen, who replaced injured Jacoby Jones at punt returner, muffed a punt and Emmanuel Lamur recovered at the Chargers’ 19.

Two plays later, Dalton connected with receiver A.J. Green in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard TD, making the score 7-0.

Green was among eight Bengals players with receptions on Sunday.

San Diego’s first points came on a 40-yard field goal by Josh Lambo to cap a 57-yard drive.

There were three lost fumbles in the first quarter, two by the Chargers.

Cincinnati forced its fourth turnover of the season came when defensive end Wallace Gilberry’s hit on Rivers resulted in a fumble which was recovered by linebacker Chris Carter. That resulted in a missed 36-yard field goal attempt by Mike Nugent.

Running back Melvin Gordon had a 27-yard run, but again the Chargers settled for a Lambo field goal. Gordon had 88 yards on 16 carries.

Rivers was sacked five times and hit seven.

“The ball has to come out of my hand,” Rivers said. “You don’t want to take those sacks.”

After the Chargers left points on the field, Dalton and receiver Marvin Jones hooked up on a 45-yard TD, making the score 14-6.

Late in the first half, a 36-yard fumble return touchdown by Chargers linebacker Jerry Attaochu was reversed when the officials determined via replay that Dalton’s arm was coming forward when he was hit resulting in an incomplete pass.

Dalton was 12-for-16 passing for 144 yards and two TDs in the first half and finished 16 of 26 for 214 yards.

Trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, the Chargers missed another scoring chance when a fumbled pitch by Bengals running back Jeremy Hill was recovered at their 36-yard line, but Lambo missed a 46-yard field goal attempt.

Hill was benched for Bernard following his second fumble, one of three by Cincinnati.

“Gio was carrying the ball (well), but we can’t have a back fumbling the football,” Lewis said. “Jeremy’s a talented player. (Fumbles) were part of his deal last year. We can’t let it creep in.”

Cincinnati unveiled a trick play it had shown in practice resulting in a 31-yard completion by Dalton to lineman Jake Fisher. But all they could muster from the drive was a 21-yard field goal by Nugent, making the score 17-13.

The Bengals increased their lead to 24-13 with a nine-yard TD pass from Dalton to tight end Tyler Eifert with 8:49 left. Eifert had four catches for 49 yards.

“Obviously, against a good opponent on the road it’s tough to win when you turn the football over and commit penalties at crucial times of the game,” said Chargers coach Mike McCoy. “It’s a long season. We’re 1-1 and we’ll bounce back.”

NOTES: Chargers QB Philip Rivers’ streak of 22 straight completions ended in the first quarter. It’s the third-longest completion streak in NFL history. ... Bengals SS George Iloka, questionable on Friday with an ankle injury, made his 34th straight start on Sunday. ... Jimmy Wilson started at strong safety for San Diego replacing Jahleel Addae who’s out with an ankle injury. ... Chargers WR Tyrell Williams was waived Saturday. The team must wait until Monday to learn if he’s been claimed. ... WR/KR Jacoby Jones was inactive Sunday. He’s averaged 24.6 yards per return with one TD vs. Cincinnati.