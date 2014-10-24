Sanders, Broncos race past Chargers

DENVER -- Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders took a bow in the end zone after each of his touchdown catches. Quarterback Peyton Manning provided the encore performance.

Manning threw for three touchdowns, all to Sanders, and the Denver Broncos pulled away to beat the San Diego Chargers 35-21 Thursday night.

Manning, who became the NFL’s career leader in touchdown passes Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, added to the mark with scoring passes of 2, 31, and 3 yards to Sanders.

“We understand in this offense it can be anyone’s night at any moment,” said Sanders, a free agent acquisition from the Pittsburgh Steelers who recorded multiple touchdown catches in a game for the first time in his career. “I‘m just happy tonight was my night.”

He shared it with Manning, who finished 25 of 35 for 286 yards. Sanders finished with nine catches for 120 yards, while wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had eight catches for 105 yards for his team-record fourth 100-yard game in a row.

“We’re trying to get everybody involved,” Manning said. “Certainly, sometimes it’s going to be one guy’s night over another. But all of them played well, and of course Emmanuel was great down there around the end zone.”

Denver (6-1) earned its fourth win in a row since an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 21. San Diego (5-3) lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

“They played their tails off. They were fighting,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said of his players. “But we didn’t make enough plays, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Up by seven at the half, the Broncos stretched their lead to 28-7 in the third quarter on Sanders’ third touchdown catch of the night and running back Juwan Thompson’s 2-yard scoring run.

Cornerback Chris Harris’ interception of a pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers led to Sanders’ 3-yard touchdown early in the period.

“It was definitely a momentum-changer,” Broncos safety T.J. Ward said of Harris’ interception. “They were looking to strike fast and get the momentum back, and we snatched it right from them. It was a great play by Chris.”

A pass-interference penalty against San Diego cornerback Richard Marshall got the Broncos inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line, and Thompson scored the first of his two touchdowns two plays later.

After Rivers’ fourth-down, 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Antonio Gates pulled the Chargers within 28-14 with 2:39 remaining in the third, Denver responded with a second-chance touchdown.

San Diego safety Eric Weddle picked off a pass by Manning in the end zone, but the play was negated by a defensive-holding call on fellow safety Marcus Gilchrist. Denver, on a first-and-goal from the 1, scored on the next play on a burst by Thompson for a 35-14 lead with 13:29 left to play.

Rivers, who finished 30 of 41 for 252 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, later hooked up with Gates from 10 yards out to get one score back. However, Denver quashed the comeback when safety Rahim Moore intercepted Rivers in the late going.

“It just goes back to the old adage, you give a good team tons of opportunities and you make certain mistakes, it’s hard to overcome,” Weddle said. “We had a team effort and didn’t quit. We just didn’t play good. They’re better than us right now, and that’s the reality of it.”

Manning connected with Sanders for a touchdown for the second time with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving the Broncos a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Broncos, given a reprieve when an apparent fumble by kick returner Andre Caldwell was overturned on replay review, drove 74 yards to the go-ahead score. Sanders outran Marshall, playing in place of injured Brandon Flowers (concussion), on a go route, and Manning hit him in stride for the touchdown.

San Diego evened the score on its previous possession. Facing a third-and-20, Rivers found Gates open down the middle for a 31-yard completion to the 2-yard line. Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught a pass in the flat for the score on the next play.

On the ensuing kickoff, officials on the field ruled that Caldwell fumbled the ball when tackled at the Denver 26-yard line by linebacker Kavell Conner. Under review, it was determined that Caldwell didn’t lose control of the ball until after hitting the ground with his arm, and the fumble call was reversed.

The Broncos broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter when Manning and Sanders teamed up for the first time on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

NOTES: The Broncos released S John Boyett from their practice squad after he was arrested this week for investigation of assault, theft and harassment in connection with an attack on a cab driver. ... San Diego LB Andrew Gachkar started in place of Manti Te‘o, who missed his fourth consecutive game since sustaining a foot injury Sept. 21 at Buffalo. ... The Chargers also were without RB Ryan Mathews, sidelined since spraining his right knee in Week 2 against Seattle. ... Broncos LB Von Miller has at least one sack in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.