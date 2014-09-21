Rivers, Chargers deal Bills first defeat

ORCHARD PARK - For the second consecutive week, the San Diego Chargers stated their case to join the debate for Western supremacy.

A week after knocking off NFC West power and defending champion Seattle, the San Chargers traveled cross country and dominated the Buffalo Bills, 22-10, at blustery Ralph Wilson Stadium. The victory, fueled by Philip Rivers’ two touchdown passes and a dominant defense, enabled the Chargers to improve to 2-1 and win for the fourth time in their last six East Coast visits.

Rivers completed 18 of 25 for 256 yards for the victors. His most productive targets were wide receiver Eddie Royal, who caught touchdown passes of three and five yards, and wide receiver Malcom Floyd, who had two catches for 98 yards.

“We’re all just playing around Philip,” Floyd said. “He breaks down the defense and he knows where to go and we kind of know where it’s going to go, pre-snap, just based on coverage. We’re just really fortunate to have the greatest quarterback in the league.”

The Chargers also showed their teeth on the other side of the ball, holding the 2-1 Bills to 87 yards rushing, 76 below their season average.

San Diego recorded three sacks of EJ Manuel and rushed him into a safety late in the game. Manuel finished with 23 completions in 39 attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown. Bills rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins was held to just two catches for 19 yards, a week after he had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown against Miami.

San Diego was able to move the ball without its top two running backs - Ryan Mathews, who was inactive with a knee injury, and Danny Woodhead, who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Donald Brown stepped in and rushed for 62 yards on 31 carries.

“I feel good,” Brown said, after the heavy workload. “Tomorrow, I’ll probably be sore, but whatever it takes to get a win. We knew it was going to be a grind and it was. (They have) a phenomenal front four, the linebackers were aggressive and their safeties, too, so it was a grind and we do whatever it takes to get a W.”

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Royal with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The big play in the seven-play drive was a 49-yard bomb from Rivers to Floyd that advanced the ball to the Bills’ 24.

San Diego improved its lead to 10 on Nick Novak’s 19-yard field goal. The 17-play, 91-yard drive was aided by two defensive penalties and saw Rivers complete passes of 23 yards to Royal, 13 yards to running back Donald Brown and 20 yards to tight end Ladarius Green.

The Bills broke into the scoring column on a 45-yard field goal by Dan Carpenter with 2:56 remaining in the half. The kick capped an eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive that featured a 21-yard catch and run by running back Fred Jackson and a 37-yard completion from EJ Manuel to tight end Scott Chandler.

San Diego answered with a 37-yard field goal by Novak with 21 seconds left in the half. The big play in the seven-play, 61-yard drive was a 49-yard completion from Rivers to Floyd.

The Chargers drove 80 yards in 14 plays in their first series in the second half and went up 20-3 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Royal. Rivers had completions of 14 and 26 yards to Green on the drive.

Buffalo closed the gap to 10 with 1:16 left in the third on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Manuel to Jackson. Manuel completed 4 of 5 passes for 40 yards and also had an 8-yard scramble on the drive. But the hole the Bills had dug proved too big to climb out of.

“That’s not where you want to be ever,” Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams said when asked about the deficit. “It’s always difficult to play from behind.”

San Diego picked up a safety with 3:23 left in the game when defensive end Corey Liuget pressured Manuel in the Bills’ end zone and the second-year quarterback threw the ball away to an area where there wasn’t a Buffalo receiver.

“We didn’t make plays,” said Jackson, who finished with 78 yards on eight receptions, but rushed for just 34 yards. “We made plays in the first two weeks, but we didn’t make any today. That’s probably the difference in the game.”

NOTES: Mike Scifres had a wind-aided, 72-yard punt for San Diego early in the fourth quarter. ... Chargers RB Danny Woodhead, who had started in place of injured Ryan Mathews (knee), was carted off with a sprained ankle three minutes and 23 seconds into the first quarter and did not return. ... Dwight Freeney, who replaced injured outside linebacker Mel Ingram in the San Diego lineup, recorded the 110th sack of his career. ... The Bills hurt themselves with 11 penalties for 101 yards, several of which nullified big gains. ... Bills all-time leading receiver Andre Reed received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime ceremonies.