Preview: Chargers at Cardinals

The San Diego Chargers look to get off to a better start this year as they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in the season opener for both clubs. San Diego needed to finish 2013 with a four-game winning streak in order to qualify for the playoffs, where it defeated Cincinnati in a wild-card game before falling to AFC West rival Denver in the divisional round. The Chargers rode the strong play of Philip Rivers, who completed a league-leading and career-high 69.5 percent of his passes en route to Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The Cardinals reached double digits in victories for just the second time in their 26 years in Arizona but failed to reach the postseason due to the strength of the NFC West. The club went 2-4 against division rivals in 2013, including a 23-20 loss to San Francisco in the season finale. Arizona thrived at home last season, going 6-2 while allowing an impressive 17.8 points per contest, but could be without starting running back Andre Ellington, who hurt his foot Thursday and did not practice Friday.

TV: 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Cardinals -3.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2013: 9-7, 3rd AFC West): San Diego hopes to improve upon its rank of 23rd in total defense with the return of linebacker Dwight Freeney and addition of cornerback Brandon Flowers. Freeney had his 2013 campaign abruptly ended when he tore his quadriceps in Week 4 while Flowers joins the club from division rival Kansas City, where he recorded a career-worst one interception but registered a personal-best six sacks. The Chargers were fifth in the league with an average of 393.3 total yards and could put up even better numbers with another strong effort from Rivers and a backfield that features three solid options in Ryan Mathews, Danny Woodhead and newcomer Donald Brown.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (2013: 10-6, 3rd NFC West): Carson Palmer had a strong initial season in the desert, throwing for a career-high 4,274 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes - his best mark since 2007 while with Cincinnati (64.9). Arizona’s defense was a strong point in 2013, ranking sixth in both yards allowed (317.4) and sacks (47), but it took a major hit afterward. Karlos Dansby exited via free agency and fellow linebacker Daryl Washington was suspended for the entire 2014 campaign after violating the league’s substance policy a second time while defensive end Darnell Dockett suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Diego has won three straight meetings with Arizona, most recently defeating the Cardinals 41-10 in 2010.

2. Arizona CB Patrick Peterson signed a five-year, $70 million contract extension during the offseason.

3. Ellington averaged a league-best 5.53 yards per carry during his rookie season in 2013.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 23, Chargers 21