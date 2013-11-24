Preview: Chargers at Chiefs

With their first loss behind them and another showdown looming next week, the Kansas City Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways when they host the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs suffered their first defeat a week ago, falling 27-17 at Denver, and they have one game to get tuned up for another shot at the Broncos next week. The Chargers are within a game of the last wild-card spot despite losing three straight by a combined 18 points. A victory isn’t critical to the Chiefs’ playoff hopes - they’re virtually a lock for the postseason - but they’re tied with the Broncos for the best record in the AFC and need to bounce back the next two weeks. “Everything we want is still ahead of us,” Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith told reporters. “We can’t have an emotional letdown off of a big week last week.” The Chargers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings including wins by 17 and 18 points last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -4.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (4-6): San Diego boasts the No. 7 offense (399.4 total yards) and the fourth-best passing game (287.9) as quarterback Philip Rivers has returned to form following two subpar seasons. Rivers leads the league with a 70.9 completion percentage and has completed at least 30 passes to five different receivers. The offense has difficulty keeping pace with one of the league’s most porous defenses, though, as the Chargers give up 389 total yards per contest.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (9-1): Kansas City didn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep pace with Denver. The Chiefs lean on Jamaal Charles, who leads the team in rushing yards (803) and receptions (49) with a combined eight touchdowns, but they need some other playmakers to step up down the stretch and in the postseason. The defense owns the best turnover margin in the league (plus-15), leads the AFC in scoring defense (13.8) and ranks second in the NFL in sacks (36).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City coach Andy Reid needs one win to become the 21st NFL coach to win 150 games, including the postseason.

2. Chargers TE Antonio Gates needs two catches and 15 yards to become the fourth tight end in NFL history with at least 700 catches and 9,000 receiving yards.

3. Smith (317) needs 70 rushing yards to surpass Tyler Thigpen for the most in a season by a Chiefs quarterback.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Chargers 16