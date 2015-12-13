EditorsNote: adding quotes by Rivers, McCoy

Chiefs hold off Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the rain continued to fall and the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, quarterback Alex Smith had a hard time containing himself. His counterpart for the Chargers, Philip Rivers, was driving his offense deep into K.C. territory, looking for the game-tying touchdown.

“It’s worse watching,” Smith said after the Chiefs’ seventh straight victory was assured. “I‘m still hyped up. You’re standing on the sideline and there isn’t anything you can do about it. It’s just like a fan. There’s so much emotion involved. That whole end of the game, it was tough. He’s (Rivers) done that so many times. He kept converting and getting another chance.”

Rivers converted three fourth-down plays in the final two minutes. Out of timeouts, San Diego had a first-and-goal inside the Kansas City 1-yard line with five seconds to play. Rivers threw two balls into the end zone and the Chiefs defense broke up both, preserving the victory that solidified their position of controlling the wild-card spots in the AFC playoffs.

Rain began falling Sunday morning, and it did not stop from opening kickoff to the game’s final play. While field conditions appeared solid, it was impossible for either team to keep the football dry and the chains moving. For the first time in his career, Smith wore gloves during the game, trying to maintain ball security.

There were more turnovers (three) than touchdowns (one) on the afternoon, and the Chiefs did not help themselves with eight penalties that wiped out 142 yards gained on offensive plays and a punt return.

“You are going to have these types of games and you’ve got to find ways to win,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “We’ve had games like this that we didn’t win. We had to have guys step in and do things for us. We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

It has been that type of season for the Chargers, now 3-10 and playing out the string in the 2015 season.

“That’s the story of our season,” said Rivers. “Losing close games, like a couple of others we lost this year. We couldn’t find a way to end it. That’s been the deal all year long.”

It didn’t help the Chiefs when Smith threw his first interception since September. Before that, punt returner Frankie Hammond coughed up the football, the first time Kansas City turned the ball over at Arrowhead Stadium since September.

San Diego was unable to take advantage of the gifts.

With starting position at the Kansas City 26-yard line after the fumble, the Chargers were unable to make a first down, then kicker Josh Lambo was wide left on a 42-yard field goal attempt. After the interception, the Chargers put together a short drive, but it ended with a punt.

That kick was downed at the Chiefs 4-yard line and the Chiefs put together their best drive of the game, going nine plays and 96 yards before Smith connected with wide receiver Albert Wilson for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:53 to play in the first half. The play came when Smith audibled out of the play sent in by Reid and found Wilson wide open in the middle of the field.

“That was all Alex,” said Wilson of the scoring play. “He changed the play at the line. They were coming with a full blitz and there was nobody deep. Pitch and catch.”

Kansas City wasn’t done in the first half, as linebacker Derrick Johnson grabbed a tipped pass for an interception and gave the Chiefs another opportunity, starting at the Chiefs 39-yard line with 29 seconds on the game clock. A 21-yard pass to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and an 18-yard run by Smith moved the Chiefs into field-goal range, and Cairo Santos made a 40-yard field, giving the Chiefs a 10-0 lead at intermission.

On the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half, they got themselves in position for a 46-yard field-goal attempt, but a botched hold by punter Dustin Colquitt led to a kick that got no more than five feet off the ground. The Chargers finally got on the scoreboard with 5:47 to play in the third quarter when Lambo hit a 30-yard field goal.

Neither team got close to the end zone in the second half until the final possession, when Rivers drove his team within a few yards of tying the score.

“Philip Rivers, that guy is amazing,” said Reid. “Go over to the 7-11 parking lot and he’ll give you the same thing. He plays hard and he’s going to come after you every time. It’s a great challenge for a defense.”

The Chargers next face Miami in San Diego. The Chiefs visit Baltimore this coming Sunday.

“I‘m proud of the way the guys fought,” said Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. “Especially after we gave them those 10 points at the end of the first half. They came in at halftime and they had the right mindset going out.”

NOTES: Chiefs QB Alex Smith’s 311 consecutive attempts without an interception elevated him to the second longest streak in NFL history, behind only Tom Brady’s 358 passes. ... Despite spending most of Saturday in bed because of the flu, Philip Rivers started his 157th consecutive game for the Chargers, the second longest such streak in the NFL, topped only by Eli Manning’s stretch of 179 starts. ... Last week, Zach Fulton started at center for the injured Mitch Morse on the Chiefs offensive line. Against San Diego, Fulton started at left guard for the injured Jeff Allen. ... Temperature at kickoff was 61 degrees, making it the warmest December home game for the Chiefs in 21 years.