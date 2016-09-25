Preview: Chargers at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed 73 points and were shredded by opposing passers in their first two games, but help could be on the way. The Colts hope to have several defensive starters back and aim to pick up their first victory when they host the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.

Indianapolis' secondary has allowed an average of 299 passing yards and yielded a combined 73.6 completion percentage to Matthew Stafford and Trevor Siemian in losses to Detroit and Denver over the first two weeks. Cornerbacks Vontae Davis (ankle) and Patrick Robinson (concussion), as well as safety T.J. Green (knee), all sat out last week but returned to practice on Wednesday and could play this weekend, while safety Clayton Geathers (shoulder) left the loss at Denver but could be back on Sunday. That ailing secondary will be going up against a Chargers offense that put up 38 points in a blowout of Jacksonville last week, led by Philip Rivers' four touchdown passes. San Diego is not without injury concerns, and Rivers will have to dig deep into his bag of weapons after losing Danny Woodhead and Keenan Allen to season-ending injuries.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -2.5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-1): Melvin Gordon is stepping up in the absence of Woodhead and ran for 102 yards on a career-high 24 carries with a touchdown in the 38-14 win over the Jaguars. The second-year running back did not find the end zone in 14 games during his rookie campaign but already has scored three times in 2016 to take some pressure off of Rivers and the passing game. San Diego brought in six-year veteran running back Dexter McCluster this week to help fill Woodhead's versatile role in the passing game and on special teams.

ABOUT THE COLTS (0-2): Andrew Luck (shoulder) was the latest addition to Indianapolis' injury report, though he insists he'll be playing on Sunday. Luck threw four TD passes in Week 1 against the Lions and one at Denver last week but is having some trouble getting on the same page with top target T.Y. Hilton, who has 10 receptions on 23 targets and no touchdowns. The Colts' defense recorded only two sacks in the first two weeks but could be getting some help on the line in the form of tackle Henry Anderson, who torn his ACL last season but is a full participant in practice and is on the verge of making his season debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chargers rookie DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) is practicing this week and is questionable to make his NFL debut.

2. Indianapolis WR Donte Moncrief (fractured scapula) will miss 4-to-6 weeks.

3. Luck struggled to 18-of-30 passing with no TDs and an interception in a 19-9 loss at San Diego in the last meeting in 2013.

PREDICTION: Chargers 34, Colts 31