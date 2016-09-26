Hilton, Colts outrun Chargers for 1st win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 1:17 remaining, and the Indianapolis Colts rallied to defeat the San Diego Chargers 26-22 Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (1-2) drove 83 yards in six plays for the winning touchdown, converting on fourth down two plays before the game-winning pass. Luck finished 24 for 37 for 331 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

After taking the lead, Indianapolis recovered a Hunter Henry fumble at the San Diego 42 and ran out the clock.

San Diego quarterback Phillip Rivers completed 26 of 39 passes for 330 yards .

Josh Lambo's 27-yard field goal with 7:34 remaining pushed the Chargers in front 22-20, capping a drive highlighted by Rivers' 43-yard completion to Travis Benjamin.

Indianapolis drove 75 yards in 10 plays to grab a 20-19 advantage on Robert Turbin's 1-yard touchdown run with 2:39 left in the third period.

San Diego took a 19-13 lead with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter on Melvin Gordon's 1-yard run, capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive, however, Josh Lambo missed the extra point wide left.

The Chargers pulled even at 13 with 55 seconds left in the first half when reserve defensive tackle Caraun Reid scooped up a Luck fumble and ran 61 yards for a touchdown.

Indianapolis led 10-0 after one quarter, getting a 6-yard touchdown run from Frank Gore and a 38-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri.

Lambo field goals of 42- and 34 yards sliced the Colts' lead to 10-6 before a 33-yard Vinatieri field goal pushed the advantage to 13-6 with 6:25 to go in the second quarter.

Neither Luck nor Rivers had a particularly good first half. Luck was 11 of 18 for 143 with an interception and a lost fumble. Rivers was 8 of 16 for 106 yards.

NOTES: Chargers LB Manti Te'o left the game in the first quarter with an Achilles injury ... Colts RT Joe Reitz suffered a second quarter back injury and did not return ... Indianapolis faced Rivers without injured starting defensive backs Darius Butler and Patrick Robinson ... San Diego was penalized six times for 55 yards during the first 30 minutes ... The Colts play three of their next four away from Lucas Oil Stadium, including an Oct. 2 game against Jacksonville in London ... Rivers completed a 43-yard pass to Benjamin to the Colts' 6 with 9:44 remaining but was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that moved the ball to the San Diego 21.