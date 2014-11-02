Dolphins 37, Chargers 0: Ryan Tannehill threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns while Miami’s defense put forth a dominant effort in a rout of visiting San Diego.

Tannehill also ran for 47 yards and Lamar Miller added 49 rushing yards and a score for the Dolphins (5-3), who posted their first shutout win since Dec. 10, 2006. Tight end Charles Clay made five catches for 65 yards and a TD while Brent Grimes recorded two of three interceptions as Miami easily won its eighth straight home game against the Chargers.

Philip Rivers, who entered third in the NFL with a 109.9 passer rating, went 12-for-23 for just 138 yards with the three picks and one lost fumble before being yanked late in the third quarter in favor of Kellen Clemens. The Chargers (5-4) rushed for 50 yards on 19 carries in suffering their third straight loss and were blanked for the first time since Oct. 31, 1999.

San Diego was stuffed on fourth down deep in Miami territory on the game’s opening possession and Tannehill took advantage with a 6-yard TD pass to Clay, which was followed by Miller’s 2-yard score early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Rivers was intercepted on the next play from scrimmage, which led to the first of two short field goals by Caleb Sturgis and a 20-0 margin at the break.

Tannehill hit Rishard Matthews for a 21-yard score to open the third and Rivers committed turnovers on San Diego’s first three possessions of the period, the last of which led to a 14-yard TD catch by Jarvis Landry and a 37-0 lead. Miami finished with a 28-10 advantage in first downs while converting 8-of-14 third-down tries.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dolphins G Daryn Colledge, who had started every game since the 2008 season, sat one week after leaving a game with migraines. ... Rivers has thrown five interceptions over his last two games after tossing just three in his first seven contests. ... San Diego’s last win in Miami was the memorable 41-38 overtime triumph in the division round of the playoffs on Jan. 2, 1982.