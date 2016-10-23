FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Preview: Chargers at Falcons
October 24, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 10 months ago

Preview: Chargers at Falcons

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Atlanta Falcons hope to put last week’s disappointing finish behind them and cushion their lead in the NFC South when they host the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers, coming off a victory over Denver last Thursday, are trying to win consecutive games for the first time since 2014.

Atlanta appeared to be on its way to a fifth consecutive win last week at Seattle before Matt Ryan threw a late interception that led to a game-winning field goal by the Seahawks. The Falcons look to bounce back against a San Diego team that has won just one of its last 12 road contests but snapped a three-game skid with a 21-13 win over defending Super Bowl champion Denver. “You know how I feel about momentum – week to week,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters. “But we’re now like, ‘Guys, that’s how you beat a good team. That’s what it feels like.'" The Falcons have won their last six meetings with the Chargers – and eight of nine all-time – but the teams have met just once in the past 12 seasons, with Atlanta winning 27-3 at San Diego in 2012.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -6.5. O/U: 53.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-4): Despite numerous injuries, San Diego has the league’s No. 3 scoring offense largely on the strength of Rivers and the passing game. Turnovers are a concern, though, as the Chargers have 13 giveaways – including an NFL-high 10 lost fumbles – and have committed at least two turnovers in four straight games. The defense struggled early in the season but was stout against Denver and has yet to allow 100 yards rushing in a contest.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (4-2): Atlanta boasts the league’s top offense, averaging 441.5 total yards and 33.2 points, but has failed to hit either mark in the last two games. Ryan and Julio Jones have developed into the league’s most prolific passing duo, but it was a drop by Jones that resulted in the game-turning interception against the Seahawks. The Falcons have been tough on the run, but the young secondary has faced rough patches and will have a difficult assignment versus Rivers and the Chargers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan has averaged 369.3 passing yards and thrown nine touchdown passes over his last four home games.

2. Atlanta rookie S Keanu Neal has forced a fumble in each of the Falcons’ last two contests.

3. San Diego TE Hunter Henry has caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Falcons 34, Chargers 27

