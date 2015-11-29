Preview: Chargers at Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars attempt to match their longest winning streak since 2007 when they host the struggling San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Jacksonville looks to post a third consecutive victory for the sixth time since capturing four in a row from Sept. 16-Oct. 14, 2007, during a season in which it last qualified for the playoffs.

The Jaguars edged the Ravens in Baltimore on Nov. 15 and topped Tennessee at home four days later before heading into their bye week. San Diego hopes to avoid its longest slide since dropping nine straight to end the 2001 season. The Chargers lost five in a row prior to their bye week and returned with a lackluster effort in a 33-3 home loss to Kansas City in Week 11. San Diego likes its chances of ending the skid, as it has won each of the last four meetings with Jacksonville.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -4. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-8): Philip Rivers threw for a season-low 178 yards against the Chiefs after recording a team-record five straight 300-yard performances. Two members of the Chargers are counting on Rivers in order to reach milestones. Wide receiver Malcom Floyd is two touchdown catches away from tying John Jefferson (36) for ninth place in club history while tight end Antonio Gates needs one TD reception to pass Hall-of-Famer Steve Largent (101) for 19th on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-6): Jacksonville has played its way back into the race in the AFC South, as it sits only one game behind both Indianapolis and Houston for the division lead. Blake Bortles has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his last six games and has connected with wide receiver Allen Hurns for a score in seven of the last eight contests. Cornerback Aaron Colvin leads all NFL defensive backs with four sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chargers are 0-4 on the road this year and have lost five straight away from home dating to last season.

2. Jacksonville has not won three straight at home since the 2010 campaign.

3. Jaguars LB Telvin Smith is tied for second in the league with 97 tackles.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 24, Chargers 21