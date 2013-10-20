FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chargers 24, Jaguars 6
October 20, 2013 / 8:28 PM / 4 years ago

Chargers 24, Jaguars 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chargers 24, Jaguars 6: Ryan Mathews rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown as visiting San Diego moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Philip Rivers completed 22-of-26 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown for the Chargers (4-3), who recorded 27 first downs and outgained the Jaguars 434-353. Rivers (30,023) joined Dan Fouts as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to reach the 30,000-yard plateau.

Chad Henne was 23-of-36 for 318 yards with one interception for Jacksonville (0-7), which has lost its last three meetings with San Diego by a combined 100-33 score. Mike Brown had five catches for 120 yards while Maurice Jones-Drew gained only 37 yards on nine carries.

San Diego took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards, with Danny Woodhead capping the 13-play drive - which consumed over half of the first quarter - with a 2-yard run for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Rivers made it 14-0 just 2:24 into the second with a 27-yard scoring pass to Eddie Royal.

Jacksonville held the Chargers to a field goal while kicking two of its own until Mathews put away the game with a 3-yard TD run 52 seconds into the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royal’s touchdown reception was his career-best sixth of the season. ... San Diego P Mike Scifres was a spectator for three quarters as the Chargers scored four times and had the half run out on their first five possessions. ... Henne eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the 11th time in his career.

