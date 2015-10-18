Preview: Chargers at Packers

While Aaron Rodgers and the high-octane passing attack traditionally fuels the Green Bay Packers, an opportunistic defense has paved the way to the team’s undefeated start. The Packers vie for their sixth straight victory to start the season when they host the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.

Rodgers was intercepted twice and lost a fumble last week, but cornerback Quinten Rollins returned an interception 45 yards for the score and the Packers picked off three more passes in a 24-10 triumph over St. Louis. Green Bay, which resides second in the league in both interceptions (eight) and sacks (20), can pad those numbers when it faces San Diego’s patchwork offensive line. The Chargers are picking up the pieces after watching Le‘Veon Bell scamper into the end zone with no time remaining in Monday’s 24-20 setback to Pittsburgh. Philip Rivers, who threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns versus the Steelers, leads the NFL with 1,613 yards and brings the league’s second-ranked passing attack (318 yards per game) and third-best offense (410 yards per game) into Lambeau Field.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Packers -10.5. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-3): After reeling in his 100th and 101st touchdown receptions on Monday, tight end Antonio Gates needs three more receptions to become the 32nd player in NFL history to reach 800. Gates reeled in nine catches for 92 yards and two scores in his first contest since serving a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Rookie running back Melvin Gordon, who is from Kenosha, Wis., rushed for only 42 yards versus the Steelers but his seven receptions for 52 yards eclipsed his previous four-game total (six, 34 yards).

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-0): James Jones made the most of his two catches last week, finding the end zone from 65 yards out for his team-leading fifth touchdown reception. Fellow wideout Davante Adams (ankle) practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday this week and is in line to return to action for the first time since exiting early in a 38-28 victory over Kansas City on Sept. 28. Running back Eddie Lacy, who has also been hobbled by an ailing ankle this season, rushed just 13 times for 27 yards against the Rams.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Packers have won 11 in a row at Lambeau Field and 33 of their last 35.

2. San Diego recorded its only win over Green Bay with a 34-28 victory on Oct. 7, 1984.

3. Packers LB Julius Peppers has recorded nine sacks in as many games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Packers 35, Chargers 20