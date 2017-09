WR Eddie Royal (toe) did not practice Friday and is questionable.

G Chad Rinehart (toe) didn’t practice and was ruled out vs. Jacksonville.

ILB Donald Butler (groin) didn’t work on Friday and he could be down another week - he’s officially listed as doubtful. With Manti Te‘o being designated to wear the defensive headset on Sunday, that could be a sign the Chargers don’t expect Butler to play.

OLB Jarret Johnson (hamstring) was limited Friday and is officially listed as questionable.