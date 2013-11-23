San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

WR Eddie Royal (toe) did not practice all week and is questionable.

LT King Dunlap (neck) did not practice all week and is out of Sunday’s game.

WR Vincent Brown (shoulder) returned to full practice Friday and is probable.

RB Ryan Mathews (hamstring) practiced all week and is probable.

C Nick Hardwick (neck) returned to full practice Friday and is probable.

CB Johnny Patrick (concussion) returned to full practice Friday and is questionable.

S Jahleel Addae (ankle) practiced all week and is probable.

DE Lawrence Guy (toe) practiced all week and is probable.

ILB Manti Te‘o (elbow) practiced all week and is probable.

OLB Jarret Johnson (hand) did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful.