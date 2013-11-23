FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Eddie Royal (toe) did not practice all week and is questionable.

LT King Dunlap (neck) did not practice all week and is out of Sunday’s game.

WR Vincent Brown (shoulder) returned to full practice Friday and is probable.

RB Ryan Mathews (hamstring) practiced all week and is probable.

C Nick Hardwick (neck) returned to full practice Friday and is probable.

CB Johnny Patrick (concussion) returned to full practice Friday and is questionable.

S Jahleel Addae (ankle) practiced all week and is probable.

DE Lawrence Guy (toe) practiced all week and is probable.

ILB Manti Te‘o (elbow) practiced all week and is probable.

OLB Jarret Johnson (hand) did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful.

