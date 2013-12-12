San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

DT Sean Lissemore (toe) was a full participant Wednesday. Lissemore is expected to start over Cam Thomas on Thursday; both will get roughly the same number of snaps.

WR Keenan Allen (shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday and he is expected to start on Thursday.

WR Eddie Royal (toe) was limited Wednesday and that’s encouraging as he is no longer bothered by a chest injury. He is questionable.

CB Shareece Wright (foot) was limited Wednesday and listed as probable for Thursday. He will start.

C Nick Hardwick (neck) was a full participant Wednesday and will start against the Broncos.

CB Johnny Patrick (ankle) was limited Wednesday but should be good for Thursday. He is questionable.

DE Lawrence Guy (toe) was a full participant Wednesday.

DE Corey Liuget (knee) was a full participant Wednesday.

T D.J. Fluker (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday.

ILB Jarret Johnson (hand) was a full participant Wednesday.