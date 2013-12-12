FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Sean Lissemore (toe) was a full participant Wednesday. Lissemore is expected to start over Cam Thomas on Thursday; both will get roughly the same number of snaps.

WR Keenan Allen (shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday and he is expected to start on Thursday.

WR Eddie Royal (toe) was limited Wednesday and that’s encouraging as he is no longer bothered by a chest injury. He is questionable.

CB Shareece Wright (foot) was limited Wednesday and listed as probable for Thursday. He will start.

C Nick Hardwick (neck) was a full participant Wednesday and will start against the Broncos.

CB Johnny Patrick (ankle) was limited Wednesday but should be good for Thursday. He is questionable.

DE Lawrence Guy (toe) was a full participant Wednesday.

DE Corey Liuget (knee) was a full participant Wednesday.

T D.J. Fluker (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday.

ILB Jarret Johnson (hand) was a full participant Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
