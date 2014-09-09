San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

OLB Jerry Attaochu had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and also blocked a punt in Monday’s game. “It doesn’t surprise me one bit the plays he made,” coach Mike McCoy said of the rookie. “The guy has a want to, a will to win. He shows up every day to work.”

RB Danny Woodhead had six carries for 5 yards and was targeted as a receiver just once, catching that pass for 6 yards. Rivers, though, said Woodhead is a multifaceted weapon the Chargers must rely on throughout the year, adding, “He’s just a real dynamic guy for us. He’s not just a third-down back guy. He’s not just a receiving running back for us. He’s an all-around back. He gave us a huge boost last year, and we look forward to him having the same kind of year this year.”

QB Philip Rivers, in three career games against the Cardinals, is 57-for-80 for 710 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. The NFL’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year, who completed an NFL-high and career-best 69.5 percent of his passes in 2013, Rivers was held to just 80 yards in the first half Monday on 10-of-20 passing. He finished 21-for-36 for 238 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

TE Antonio Gates, even at 36, still can be a dominating force in the NFL, and he proved that once again Monday with six receptions for 81 yards. Quarterback Philip Rivers always feels comfortable throwing to Gates, especially on third downs. The two missed couldn’t connect on a crucial pass attempt late, however, during the Chargers’ quest for a game-winning drive. “I missed Gates there on one we’ve thrown a million times,” Rivers said. “I felt like there was a chance there to put it away.”

S Marcus Gilchrist had a chance to make a game-changing interception but couldn’t hang onto the ball, which left him thoroughly disappointed afterward. “Just got to make the play,” he said. “Big-time players make good plays in big games, and that’s the play I pride myself on that I know I can make and I should make. At the end of the day, I just let everybody down. I let my team down.”