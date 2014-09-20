San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

WR Keenan Allen (groin) was in full uniform Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Allen has been dealing with the injury all season.

LB Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) did not practice Friday and hasn’t all week. He is listed as questionable. If he plays, he will be at less than 100 percent.

CB Chris Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

CB Brandon Flowers (groin) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

TE Antonio Gates (hamstring) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

ILB Melvin Ingram (hamstring) on Friday was declared out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

RB Ryan Mathews (knee) was officially ruled out Friday. Mathews has a sprained MCL in his right knee and could miss four to five weeks

G Johnnie Troutman (back) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

C Rich Ohrnberger (back) worked out Friday and should start Sunday.

S Jahleel Addae (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

DE Corey Liuget (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.