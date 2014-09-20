FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
September 21, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WR Keenan Allen (groin) was in full uniform Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Allen has been dealing with the injury all season.

WR Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

LB Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) did not practice Friday and hasn’t all week. He is listed as questionable. If he plays, he will be at less than 100 percent.

LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

CB Chris Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

CB Brandon Flowers (groin) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

TE Antonio Gates (hamstring) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

ILB Melvin Ingram (hamstring) on Friday was declared out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

LB Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is out for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

RB Ryan Mathews (knee) was officially ruled out Friday. Mathews has a sprained MCL in his right knee and could miss four to five weeks

RB Ryan Mathews (knee) is out for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

G Johnnie Troutman (back) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

C Rich Ohrnberger (back) worked out Friday and should start Sunday.

G Rich Ohrnberger (back) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

S Jahleel Addae (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

DE Corey Liuget (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.