San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

P Mike Scifres (shoulder) was placed on reserve/injured by the Chargers Saturday (Dec. 27). Scifres suffered the injury on Dec. 7 versus the New England Patriots ending a streak of 174 consecutive games played, the third-longest streak in team history. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 16, punting nine times and landing five inside the 20-yard line. Scifres finishes the season with 55 punts for 2,516 yards and a 45.7-yard average.

C Jeff Baca was signed by the Chargers from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27).