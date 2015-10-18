FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 19, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Darius Philon was placed on reserve/injured, designated for return by the Chargers Saturday (Oct. 17). Philon saw action in the Chargers’ first four games, but was inactive for last Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh with hip and thigh injuries.

G Michael Ola was signed by the Chargers from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 17). Ola spent Weeks 1-3 and Week 5 on the team’s practice squad and was activated for the Week 4 game against Cleveland. He saw action as a reserve on the offensive line, briefly seeing time for D.J. Fluker at right guard.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.