San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

DE Darius Philon was placed on reserve/injured, designated for return by the Chargers Saturday (Oct. 17). Philon saw action in the Chargers’ first four games, but was inactive for last Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh with hip and thigh injuries.

G Michael Ola was signed by the Chargers from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 17). Ola spent Weeks 1-3 and Week 5 on the team’s practice squad and was activated for the Week 4 game against Cleveland. He saw action as a reserve on the offensive line, briefly seeing time for D.J. Fluker at right guard.