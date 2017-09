WR Malcom Floyd (shoulder) took part in all of Friday’s practice with the Chargers and was listed as probable to play against the Jaguars.

TE Antonio Gates (hip) took part in full practice for the second straight day and was listed as probable for Sunday.

TE Ladarius Green (ankle) took part in full practice for the first time this week on Friday and was listed as probable to play against the Jaguars on Sunday.