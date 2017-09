QB Brad Sorensen was signed by the Chargers from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 12).

CB Brandon Flowers (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Chargers Saturday (Dec. 12).

DE Darius Philon was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return by the Chargers Saturday (Dec. 12).

DE Corey Liuget (foot) was placed on reserve/injured by the Chargers Saturday (Dec. 12).