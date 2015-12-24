San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

NT Sean Lissemore (shoulder) didn’t practice again, after not playing last week. Looks like he is down this week.

OLB Jerry Attaochu is coming off another good outing as his game continues to grow. The second-year pro has 6.5 sacks, which trails only Melvin Ingram (eight) among Chargers.

OLB Kyle Emanuel (concussion) wasn’t able to practice and he could be out on Thursday.

RB Melvin Gordon, the team’s first-round pick, was placed on injured reserve with torn meniscus in his knee Tuesday (Dec. 22). Gordon finished with a team-high 641 rushing yards, but no touchdowns, on 184 carries.

RB Dreamius Smith was signed by the Chargers from their practice squad Tuesday (Dec. 22).

P Kasey Redfern. who was waived by the Jaguars Aug. 31, was signed by the Chargers to their practice squad Tuesday (Dec. 22).

LT King Dunlap (ankle) didn’t practice and is expected to miss his second straight game on Thursday.

WR Stevie Johnson (groin) was limited in practice but should play on Thursday.

ILB Donald Butler continues to be a no-show on the field -- thanks to the coaches. Butler, who began the year as the starter opposite Manti Te‘o, has lost his spot to rookie Denzel Perryman. Butler, who is healthy, hasn’t played a snap in his past two games and all signs point to the Chargers not bringing him back next season.

TE Ladarius Green (ankle) wasn’t able to practice, but he played last week and he could be available against the Raiders.

CB Steve Williams (hip) was limited in his work, but was moving well and looks positive for Thursday.