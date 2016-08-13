San Diego Chargers - PlayerWatch

WR Tyrell Williams was the talk of camp even before more eyes trained his way after the season-ending injury absorbed by wide receiver Stevie Johnson. Williams made the team last year as an undrafted rookie and QB Philip Rivers has been singing his praises at camp.

ILB Denzel Perryman missed the first week of practices and is showing some rust. But he has fresh legs and his angles are keen.

DE Darius Philon continues to gobble up the snaps left free by Joey Bosa's holdout. Philon will start against the Titans.

LG Orlando Franklin appeared to roll an ankle in Thursday's practice, but is expected to play at Tennessee.

WR Travis Benjamin (undisclosed injury) has missed numerous practices and isn't expected to play on Saturday