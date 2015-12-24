Preview: Chargers at Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are hoping to share a new stadium with San Diego next year, but first they will attempt to complete their first sweep of the season series since 2010 when they host the Chargers on Thursday night. It could be the final home game in Oakland, which is looking to become co-tenants with San Diego next season for a new stadium in Carson, Calif.

“I don’t know what the plans are. That’s not my area,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said of the relocation prospects. “I just continue to coach football and have our guys as prepared as possible.” Oakland built a 31-point lead and held off a furious comeback to knock off the host Chargers 37-29 on Oct. 25. San Diego had won three straight and six of seven against Oakland prior to that setback but is looking to post consecutive victories for the first time this season. The matchup will mark the final home game for Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, who announced Monday that he is retiring after this season.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Raiders -5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (4-10): San Diego was limited to a field goal in back-to-back losses to AFC West rivals Denver and Kansas City before breaking out with a 30-14 home win over Miami on Sunday behind 311 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Philip Rivers. Rookie running back Melvin Gordon injured his knee in the loss and will miss the final two games. Donald Brown came on and rushed for 90 yards while Danny Woodhead scored four touchdowns, three on passes from Rivers. The Chargers are coming off one of their best defensive efforts, holding the Dolphins to 231 total yards.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (6-8): One week after erasing an early 12-point deficit in a 15-12 upset victory at Denver, Oakland climbed out of a 14-0 hole against Green Bay on Sunday before giving up the final 13 points in a 30-20 setback. Derek Carr failed to complete 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game and had an interception returned for a touchdown, but he tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie Amari Cooper, who went over 1,000 yards one week after being held without a catch. Second-year linebacker Khalil Mack has 10 sacks over his last four games to boost his league-high total to 15.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Woodson needs one interception to move past Ken Riley (65) for fifth place on the all-time list.

2. Rivers can become the first QB in franchise history with three 4,500-yard seasons with 213 yards.

3. Raiders RB Latavius Murray is 44 yards shy of reaching 1,000.

PREDICTION: Raiders 27, Chargers 23