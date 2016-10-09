Preview: Chargers at Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have shown a tendency to pull out games with late rallies early on this season, while the San Diego Chargers have been making a habit of squandering fourth-quarter leads. That results in a recipe for disaster for the Chargers, who look to end a nine-game slide against division rivals when they visit the Raiders on Sunday.

San Diego has blown a late lead three times already this year, the latest a 13-point advantage over New Orleans in the final five minutes last week en route to a 35-34 setback. The Chargers' defense figures to have an even more difficult time preserving leads as Jason Verrett announced on Wednesday that he was finished for the season due to a partially torn ACL in his left knee. The absence of the Pro Bowler selection - as well as the doubtful status of fellow cornerback Brandon Flowers (concussion) - will be music to the ears of Oakland's Derek Carr, who has thrown for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception in his first four games. Carr orchestrated the Raiders' second late comeback victory last week, completing his third TD pass of the day to Michael Crabtree - and fourth scoring toss overall in the game - with less than 2 1/2 minutes remaining to give the club a 28-27 triumph.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Raiders -4. O/U: 49.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-3): San Diego's skid against AFC West foes dates back to the 2014 season, when the club lost its final two divisional games after defeating Oakland on Nov. 16 and went 0-6 last year before falling to Kansas City in the 2016 opener. Melvin Gordon, who lost a key fumble in last week's loss, leads the league with six rushing touchdowns but is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Defensive end Joey Bosa, the Chargers' first-round pick in this year's draft, hopes to make his NFL debut after sitting out the first four games with a hamstring injury. "It's coach's decision, but I'm hopeful and want to get out there and want to play," he told the team's website after being a full participant in Wednesday's practice. "It's still one day at a time, but I feel great."

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-1): Carr, who also produced a four-touchdown, no-interception performance against the New York Jets last year, is the first Raiders quarterback to do so in back-to-back seasons since Rich Gannon (1999 and 2000). The 25-year-old out of Fresno State is anxious to help get Oakland in the win column at home after falling to Atlanta in Week 2 in its first game of the campaign in its own building. "We need to win at home, there's no doubt about that," Carr told reporters. "We need to go out and we need to set a standard at home." Oakland could face San Diego without running back Latavius Murray (toe) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (quadriceps) as neither participated in practice on Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Crabtree is the first Raider with three TD receptions in a game since Jerry Porter, who accomplished the feat on Dec. 19, 2004 against Tennessee.

2. San Diego re-signed CB Steve Williams and waived NT Ryan Carrethers.

3. Oakland placed Lee Smith on injured reserve with a right ankle injury and promoted fellow TE Ryan O'Malley from the practice squad.

PREDICTION: Raiders 33, Chargers 27