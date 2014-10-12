Chargers 31, Raiders 28: Philip Rivers threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as visiting San Diego rallied past upset-minded Oakland for its fifth consecutive victory.

Rookie Branden Oliver rushed for 101 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 1:56 to play in his first career start as the Chargers (5-1) spoiled the debut of interim coach Tony Sparano to keep the Raiders (0-5) winless. Rivers finished 22-of-34, Malcom Floyd had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown and Jason Verrett snuffed out Oakland’s last gasp with an interception with just over a minute remaining.

Rookie Derek Carr threw for 283 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes for Oakland, which absorbed its 11th straight defeat dating to last season. Andre Holmes had four receptions for 121 yards and two TDs, including a scoring pass that gave the Raiders the lead with 10 minutes to play.

Carr found Brice Butler for a 47-yard scoring pass midway through the third but Rivers answered with an 80-yard drive on the ensuing possession, capping it with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Antonio Gates. The Raiders reclaimed the lead on Carr’s 6-yard pass to Holmes in the right corner of the end zone with 10:01 remaining before Nick Novak converted a 30-yard field goal just over four minutes later to cut the deficit to 28-24 and set up the dramatic finish.

The combination of a bye week and change of head coaches translated into a fast start for Oakland when Carr hit a wide-open Holmes for a 77-yard scoring strike 52 seconds into the contest. Rivers answered by capping two lengthy drives with TD passes to Eddie Royal and Floyd before Carr found James Jones from 6 yards out midway through the second quarter for a 14-14 tie at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rivers posted a passer rating of 123.8 to become the first QB in NFL history to register a 120 rating in five consecutive games. ... Carr’s 77-yard TD pass to Holmes was the longest scoring reception for Oakland since JaMarcus Russell hooked up with Zach Miller for 86 yards on Oct. 18, 2009. ... Novak converted his 29th consecutive field goal to tie John Carney’s franchise record.