Preview: Chargers at Ravens

A threat to shatter the NFL’s passing record for a season, Philip Rivers faces an extremely generous defense on Sunday when his San Diego Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens. Rivers (league-leading 2,452 passing yards) followed his 65-attempt performance on Oct. 18 by throwing 58 times for 336 yards in last week’s 37-29 setback to Oakland.

Like the Chargers, the Ravens are mired in a three-game losing streak and Joe Flacco has proven to be pass-happy as well while playing catch-up throughout the majority of the campaign. Flacco followed his 53-attempt performance versus San Francisco on Oct. 18 with another 40 throws in a 26-18 setback to Arizona on Monday. Although Baltimore resides in the basement of the AFC North, coach John Harbaugh isn’t throwing in the towel. “A lot of teams would fold in this situation, but not the Ravens. That’s not going to happen,” Harbaugh told the team’s website. “We will be writing the story, and it’s going to be a really interesting story to read before it’s all said and done.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-5): Keenan Allen’s league-leading 62 receptions are four more than any other player in NFL history through the first seven games of a season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The third-year wideout could have a field day against Baltimore’s injury-riddled, 28th-ranked passing defense on Sunday. Allen gouged the Ravens in his lone previous meeting for 11 catches for 121 yards and two scores. While San Diego’s ground attack is ranked just 29th in the league, running back Danny Woodhead has 37 receptions and Ladarius Green has scored in back-to-back weeks while serving as a capable fill-in for fellow tight end Antonio Gates (knee).

ABOUT THE RAVENS (1-6): Veteran wideout Steve Smith (41 catches, 588 yards, three TDs) has enjoyed a successful season, but tweaked his knee in individual drills on Thursday and was limited the rest of practice. As for a struggling cornerback with the same last name, Jimmy Smith hasn’t paid much in the way of dividends since signing a $41.1 million contract extension. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has allowed 33 receptions and four touchdowns this season - including two last week versus the Cardinals.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baltimore RB Justin Forsett has rushed for 98 yards in his last two weeks after recording 271 in his previous two.

2. San Diego WR Stevie Johnson has reeled in at least four receptions in four of the five games he’s played this season.

3. The Chargers (minus-6 turnover differential) and Ravens (minus-7) have struggled mightily to hold onto the ball.

PREDICTION: Ravens 35, Chargers 31