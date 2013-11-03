Redskins 30, Chargers 24 (OT): Darrel Young’s third rushing touchdown of the game - a 4-yard burst on the opening possession of overtime - allowed Washington to recover from a fourth-quarter collapse in an entertaining win over visiting San Diego.After wasting a 10-point lead with under five minutes left in regulation, the Redskins (3-5) took the overtime kickoff and quickly got into Chargers territory on a 19-yard run by Alfred Morris, followed by a 12-yard pass from Robert Griffin III to Jordan Reed on third-and-8. Griffin and Pierre Garcon then hooked up for a 17-yard gain - plus a personal foul on San Diego, tacked on to the end of the play - before Young scored the decisive touchdown three plays later.

Griffin was 23-of-32 for 291 yards for the Redskins, who received 121 rushing yards and a touchdown from Morris and three short TDs from Young, including the winning score on third-and-1 on the 10th play of overtime. Philip Rivers threw a pair of touchdown passes for San Diego (4-4) and finished with 341 yards passing, including 128 yards on eight completions to rookie Keenan Allen.

The Chargers’ 14-7 halftime lead was highlighted by defensive end Sean Lissemore’s interception in the end zone on a play where defensive lineman Lawrence Guy batted down Griffin’s pass, which then pinballed a couple of times before landing in Lissemore’s hands for a 7-0 lead. The Redskins’ first-half offense consisted of a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Morris before a pair of 1-yard TD runs by Young and a 47-yard field goal by Kai Forbath put Washington ahead 24-14 with 6:59 to play in the fourth quarter.

San Diego inched within 24-21 on Rivers’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Allen with 4:10 remaining in regulation and, after a three-and-out by Washington, the Chargers marched 91 yards on 14 plays, nearly plunging in for the go-ahead score before settling for Nick Novak’s 19-yard field goal with three seconds left. Chargers running back Danny Woodhead dove for the pylon with less than a minute left and was awarded a touchdown before a booth review overturned the call on the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Garcon has at least five receptions in every game this season, including seven catches on Sunday. His 172 receiving yards were 29 more than his previous season high, set Sept. 15 at Green Bay. … Redskins LB London Fletcher recorded a team-high 13 tackles while playing in his 248th consecutive game. … San Diego, which had not blocked a field goal since 2002, accomplished the feat twice on Sunday - on a 25-yard attempt by Forbath in the first quarter and on a 59-yard prayer on the final play of the first half.