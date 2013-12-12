San Diego Chargers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - INSIDE SLANT

Hopefully big brother won’t get revenge for those picking on his little brother.

The San Diego Chargers face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, and Denver quarterback Peyton Manning is smiling, right?

Maybe and maybe not.

But less than a week after kicking Eli Manning and the New York Giants around, the Chargers’ task is now to take down his older sibling.

That would be Denver’s No. 18, and good luck with that.

Just maybe, the Chargers can build off Sunday’s victory to shock the NFL and keep alive their slim playoff hopes.

“It’s huge in terms of our confidence and showing the other teams in the league what we’re about,” Chargers inside linebacker Donald Butler said. “So the biggest things is we’ve just got to continue this and keep showing flashes of what we can do.”

It’s what the Chargers haven’t done -- often -- in this up-and-down season which will likely have their home for the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They’ve won consecutive games but once, and to do it twice, it means winning in Denver in blustery conditions.

The Chargers still have a pulse because they won for just the second time in six games on Sunday. A 4-3 start has derailed into a 6-7 mark, and now comes the task of riding back to San Diego after wrestling with the Broncos.

”It is going to be a great challenge for us,“ said Chargers coach Mike McCoy, who was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator this time last year. ”It’s a very good football team.

“We are going to go in with a lot of confidence and it’s a short week, but it’s one of 16. It’s a big game for us, obviously. Everyone knows what is at stake. It is a tough place to play. They have great fan support. They are a good football team that is playing very well right now. We are going to put together a great plan.”

Greatness might be required to stun the Broncos. They haven’t lost at home yet and they way they’re playing, expecting them to do so on Thursday is a stretch.

But so are the Chargers’ chances of making the playoffs. They are on the edge, and a loss on Thursday could put them closer to the abyss.

“It’s going to be loud; It’s going to be cold,” Chargers outside linebacker Jarret Johnson said. “It’s going to be a good atmosphere. We expect an extremely competitive, and in my mind, playoff scenario for us. I can’t wait.”

Just know, bro, that Peyton Manning will be waiting as well.

SERIES HISTORY: 108th regular-season meeting. Broncos lead series, 58-48-1. The Chargers have lost four straight to the Broncos, included a 28-20 verdict in Week 10. But if nothing else, the Chargers held the high-octane Broncos to their second-lowest point total of the year in that game. The last time the Chargers did beat the Broncos, it was in Denver in 2011, 29-24.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Let’s say the Chargers don’t make the playoffs. Can this still be a successful year?

“No. 1 we are just worried about Thursday night,” coach Mike McCoy said. “With everyone that is here and the way we have played this year, we know we can win. We just have to do it more consistently. I think, without a doubt, the way we have played at times this year, the players know we can win. We just have to do it more consistently. I‘m not worried about next year. I‘m worried about Thursday night and that is all I am worrying about. We are not worried about how we are going to feel next week or at the end of this year or what this does for next year. We are trying to win every game we can -- the next game and that’s all we are worried about. We are not worried about the future. The future is now. Every team wants to finish strong. Winning out would help that, obviously, but I think no team is going to go back because what happens this year has no control over next year. You don’t ever want to have certain draft spots. I think everyone’s goals is get the 32nd pick every year.”

--The Chargers have a short week, even shorter than Denver because they have to travel. But is it easier with it being an AFC West foe to get ready? “It’s a huge challenge, because they are a very good football team,” outside linebacker Jarret Johnson said. “Thursday night games are tough for obvious reasons, but yes it does help that it is a divisional opponent we have played before. If we were playing Green Bay, Buffalo or a team that we hardly play it would be way different because you are just trying to figure out who their players are and what kind of offense they are running. We know who their players are and we know what type of offense they run. It’s just about executing the game plan, but it definitely helps playing a divisional opponent.”

--Rookie inside linebacker Manti Te‘o is making progress and he said it’s because of the constant encouragement he receives from fellow linebacker Donald Butler. “We know that it starts with the middle linebackers, so were just doing our best to execute and make plays,” Te‘o said. “It’s something that we knew we could do.”

--Thursday marks the Chargers final road game, as they end the season against visiting Oakland and Kansas City.

BY THE NUMBERS: 26-6 -- Quarterback Philip Rivers career record in December.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”The way it was supposed to come out was we are going to Denver to win a football game.” -- Coach Mike McCoy, backtracking on his earlier statement of: ”“We’re going to beat Denver on Thursday night.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Chargers are sticking with a secondary that is actually playing better of late. After being a lightning rod for criticism on a nearly weekly basis, the inclusion of Richard Marshall at cornerback, opposite Shareece Wright, as seemed to help the entire unit.

Marshall has replaced Derek Cox in the starting lineup, and that has given the secondary a bit of a spark.

Johnny Patrick, the nickel back, has also seen his production go up.

Look for Marshall to continue to play, with Cox, an expensive offseason acquisition, to stay on the sidelines.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Keenan Allen has set the team’s rookie record with 61 receptions and producing five, 100-yard games. Allen was a third-round pick out of California and has blossomed into a No. 1 receiver.

--RB Ryan Mathews continues to have his best season of his career as he is coming off his ninth 100-yard rushing game. Of those nine where he’s sped past the century mark, three have come against the Broncos.

--TE Ladarius Green is slowing working his way into the mix as he proves when he gets a chance, he is productive. Green has only 16 catches but he’s collected 354 receiving yards. His 22.1-yard average per catch is second in the NFL among players with at least 16 receptions.

INJURY IMPACT

--C Nick Hardwick (neck) was a full participant Wednesday and will start against the Broncos.

--WR Keenan Allen (shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday and he is expected to start on Thursday.

--CB Johnny Patrick (ankle) was limited Wednesday but should be good for Thursday. He is questionable.

--CB Shareece Wright (foot) was limited Wednesday and listed as probable for Thursday. He will start.

--WR Eddie Royal (toe) was limited Wednesday and that’s encouraging as he is no longer bothered by a chest injury. He is questionable.

--T D.J. Fluker (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday.

--DE Lawrence Guy (toe) was a full participant Wednesday.

--ILB Jarret Johnson (hand) was a full participant Wednesday.

--DT Sean Lissemore (toe) was a full participant Wednesday. Lissemore is expected to start over Cam Thomas on Thursday; both will get roughly the same number of snaps.

--DE Corey Liuget (knee) was a full participant Wednesday.

GAME PLAN:

The Chargers showed some life in their last game by scoring touchdowns in three of their five trips into the red zone. That is going to be the key on Thursday if they want to have a chance of beating the potent Broncos. While the last meeting between these two clubs produced but 48 points, it’s expected that this game will feature many more points with both teams coming off high-scoring games. The Chargers need to lean on their offense by being aggressive and trying to push the offensive envelope. That includes taking advantage and scoring touchdowns whenever they are in the red zone. Their mindset can’t be one of being OK with settling for field goals -- that would get it done.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Chargers running game, with a resurgent Ryan Mathews vs. Broncos run defense, which is giving up just under 100 yards per game -- Let’s say the Chargers don’t try to win this thing in a shootout and they lean on the running game instead. Not a bad call in that Mathews often has big outings against the Broncos and he has been running very well of late. Plus, the starting offensive line is back together -- last week was the first time the Chargers could say that since Week 3. But the Broncos have an active front in middle linebacker Wesley Woodyard. But really it could come down to how well Chargers center Nick Hardwick and guards Chad Rinehart and Jeromey Clary do against tackles Mitch Unrein and Terrance Knighton. The Chargers, in particular Mathews, get most of their rushing yards on inside running plays behind their interior linemen.

--Chargers pass defense, which is coming off a solid game vs. Broncos passing game which is versatile and explosive -- Holding Eli Manning in check is one thing. Holding Peyton Manning in check is a Bronco of a different color. But the Chargers, at least, come into this game with a dose of confidence after turning Eli Manning away at nearly every turn on Sunday. The pass defense had two interceptions and played with a resolve seldom seen in San Diego. But the Broncos will point an orgy of receivers of them: wide outs Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas. The Chargers could catch a break with ex-Charger Wes Welker possibly being out with a concussion. But no matter who is on the other end of a Peyton Manning offering, the Chargers will be tested in keeping that part of the Broncos’ offensive attack in check.