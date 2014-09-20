San Diego Chargers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - INSIDE SLANT

Hot off a victory over Super Bowl champion Seattle, the energized San Diego Chargers are eager to shuffle off to Buffalo and play the unbeaten Bills Sunday.

But if the Chargers keep their thoughts on beating the world champs, they could become the Bills’ third straight victim.

Still, playing the “what if” game is easy to do around Chargers Park. Especially after the Chargers let an opening-night win slip away by squandering an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals.

“You kick yourself a little bit because you feel like you should be 2-0,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “But we aren‘t, and we’ve got a long season ahead of us.”

Despite it being cross-country, the trip to Buffalo was thought to be one which would bring with it a win.

And it still very well can.

But the Bills are different a beast than many imagined before the season. Buffalo has won at home (Miami), it has won on the road (Chicago) and the Bills are carrying a swagger of knowing the new ownership is going to keep the team in Buffalo.

So, those who are expecting that mediocre team of the past to roll over for the Chargers should expect something else.

“We got a big test coming up in Buffalo,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said.

But this is a challenge the Chargers meet with a sense of confidence. Not only did the Chargers beat the Seahawks, but they avoided going 0-2.

But can they take it to 2-1? Can they build a stack of wins -- including a week from Sunday against the visiting Jaguars -- before the schedule turns nasty?

That’s the plan, even if it does include that dangerous notion of looking ahead, and if they play like they did in the last game, it’s possible.

“We have to stay level headed,” linebacker Melvin Ingram said.

McCoy agrees.

“We got to get ready for a good opponent,” McCoy stressed.

Ready or not, here come the Chargers as well.

This just might be set to go on a roll. But for a change, Buffalo is thinking the same thing about its team.

SERIES HISTORY: 34th regular-season meeting. Chargers lead series, 21-10-2. The Chargers prevailed the last time they played, at San Diego in 2011. Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns and 240 yards in a 37-10 win. But the last time they played in Buffalo in 2008, the Bills won, 23-14. The Chargers, who have won three of the past four games, had trouble containing Lee Evans that day in Buffalo. He caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Tight end Antonio Gates was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. Gates now has 90 career touchdowns, which surpassed Larry Fitzgerald (87) and Andre Reed (87) and Don Maynard (88) for No. 11 all-time. It’s the first time Gates has won the award.

“Philip (Rivers) trusted me enough to make those plays,” Gates said of the Chargers’ quarterback. “I can’t say enough him and my teammates.”

--Running back Danny Woodhead has five career touchdowns (three rush; two receiving) against the Bills. That’s the most he has against any opponent. His carries might go up with Ryan Mathews being out.

--Kicker Nick Novak has converted 21 straight field goals, which is tied for the third-best streak in team history.

--Outside linebacker Jarret Johnson missed the Seattle game to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He’s back practicing and should see plenty of snaps on Sunday.

--The Chargers, as every other team, often says “next man up.” This year, the Chargers say it with a little more conviction. “We’ve added depth this year,” safety Eric Weddle said. “We’ve added some talented guys at each position and we competed immensely this whole offseason. We feel our ‘twos’ can come in and play like the ‘ones’ did. It’s all about the system.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 21 - Number of touchdown catches needed by Antonio Gates to tie Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end in NFL history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s played a lot of football, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.” -- Coach Mike McCoy on Donald Brown replacing the injured Ryan Mathews as the Chargers’ lead running back.

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: LB Melvin Ingram (hamstring), RB Ryan Mathews (knee)

--Questionable: S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), WR Keenan Allen (groin), LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Chris Davis (ankle), CB Brandon Flowers (groin), TE Antonio Gates (hamstring), DE Corey Liuget (ankle), G Rich Ohrnberger (back), G Johnnie Troutman (back)

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: LB Randell Johnson (knee), S Jonathan Meeks (neck)

--Doubtful: LB Keith Rivers (groin)

--Probable: DT Stefan Charles (hip), TE Lee Smith (toe), WR Sammy Watkins (ribs), G Chris Williams (back), WR Robert Woods (ankle)

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram on Friday was ruled out of Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Ingram has been dealing with hamstring issues, sitting out this week in practices. He was instrumental in the team’s 30-21 win against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He had five tackles and one sack.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen provided some encouragement in regard to his availability against the Bills with his participation during the open-to-media portion of Friday practice. He was in full uniform. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Allen has been dealing with a groin injury. He has just 10 catches for 92 yards in the first two games combined.

Linebacker Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) didn’t practice Friday and hasn’t all week. He’s listed as questionable. If he goes, he will be compromised.

Center Rich Ohrnberger (back) worked, the first day of the week he’s been active. He should start on Sunday.

Running back Ryan Mathews has been officially ruled out. Mathews has a sprained MCL in his right knee and could miss four to five weeks.

Johnnie Troutman has done OK in replacing Jeromey Clary as the starting right guard.

But some speculate rookie Chris Watt is almost as good, and if Troutman falters, the Chargers might increase Watt’s playing time.

For now, Troutman is safe. But he was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a balky back. That’s something worth keeping an eye on -- as well as Watt -- as the the week progresses.

PLAYER NOTES

GAME PLAN: It worked so well in the last game do the Chargers really want to out-think themselves.

This team is built around its offense, one can churn out long, time-consuming drives with a decent running game and a passing game which leans on short, safe passes.

The Chargers figure to do the same as they did in the win over Seattle: be patient, be happy with a small pickup and be keen about moving the chains.

But can the Chargers still run the ball effectively now that Ryan Mathews is out with a knee injury? Good question, with Donald Brown talking more of the load.

Still, the Chargers like to protect their defense by playing keep-away with the football. That would be a solid approach considering Bills quarterback EJ Manuel, and the weapons he has in running back C.J. Spiller and Sammy Watkins.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chargers pass defense vs. Bills passing game, which features QB EJ Manuel and WR Sammy Watkins.

The Chargers are prideful of stopping the Seahawks, and their quarterback, Russell Wilson. Manuel certainly isn’t in Wilson’s class, but he’s won four of six when at home and he’s quickly establishing a relationship with Watkins, an exciting rookie wide receiver. The secondary was pretty stout last week and some of that has to do with the pressure being applied by the front seven.

But rookie Jason Verrett looked comfortable at one corner and on the other side, Shareece Wright, and he’s improving with each game. But Watkins leads all NFL rookies in catches (11) and receiving yards (148). He scored his first touchdown last week and paces the AFC with seven third-down receptions. With Brandon Flowers (groin) possibly missing another game, the Chargers secondary will be tested.

--Chargers OL protecting QB Philip Rivers vs. a Bills pass rush that includes the Williams tandem.

Chargers center Rich Ohrnberger deserves high praise for filling for injured starter Nick Hardwick last week. Ohrnberger will be in there for the foreseeable future and the Bills will try to take advantage of his newness to the role. Ohrnberger, who’s bothered by a bad back this week, will see tackle Kyle Williams over him. Williams has 4.5 sacks in his past five games. Then there’s end Mario Williams with two sacks in two games. Throw in linebacker Jerry Hughes’ four sacks in past three home games and this will be a challenge. Rivers got bumped a few times in the Seattle game and still got the ball off. It remains to be seen if he’s as fortunate on Sunday avoiding the heat.