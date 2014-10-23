San Diego Chargers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - INSIDE SLANT

When injuries arrive, the San Diego Chargers, are fond of saying, “next man up.”

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers simply says it’s time to “stand up as men.”

Either way, the Chargers seek to rebound against the Denver Broncos in Thursday night’s AFC West showdown.

With the Chargers (5-2) losing to the Chiefs before the Broncos (5-1) beat the 49ers on Sunday, Denver leapfrogged San Diego for the AFC West lead.

That has added significance to Thursday’s game in Denver, which should feature a playoff-type atmosphere.

But to get to the real playoffs, Rivers knows the Chargers need to bounce back -- quickly.

“It would be nice to have two and half weeks with all we got going on,” Rivers said about the brisk turnaround. “But mentally, it’ll be good for us because you can’t sulk.”

The Chargers can’t afford to do that, not when facing a Broncos team that is humming along like an AFC defending champion should.

Rivers is confident the team’s veteran leadership and big-picture approach will come in handy on Thursday after the players digest their first loss in over a month.

“Shoot, we should stand up as men and realize where we weren’t real good, where we could get better, where are the things we did really well, and get ready,” Rivers said. “We know what this thing is: this is a 16-week deal you sign up for, we’re here through seven of them. We’re in an OK spot; we just got to keep going.”

That works for coach Mike McCoy.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran players that have played in a lot of big games,” he said.

Thursday is one of them.

“These are the type of games,” Rivers said, “that you can’t wait to play in.”

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Broncos lead series, 58-49-1. The Chargers have lost five of their last games against the Broncos. But the Chargers have won four of the last five games played in Denver. That includes last year’s upset on “Thursday Night Football” when the Chargers’ sprint to the playoffs picked up steam in a 27-20 road victory. But the Broncos would get some revenge later in Denver when they eliminated the Chargers, 24-17, in an AFC Divisional Game.

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chargers know their tackling must improve in the Denver game. Numerous players didn’t bring down Chiefs ball-carriers -- one week after having issues in Oakland -- and that’s a trend that needs to be stopped. “I don’t know how we went backward but it happened,” defensive tackle Corey Liuget said. “That is what we have to improve on as a defense, going out and tackling. As long as we come back and correct it on Thursday for the next game, that’s all that matters.”

--Outside linebacker Dwight Freeney has sacked some of the game’s marquee quarterbacks in his standout career. But despite his 110 sacks, Freeney has never sacked the Broncos’ Peyton Manning. The two were teammates in Indianapolis; Freeney was injured and didn’t play when the Chargers faced the Broncos last year. Freeney said earlier in the week they kept a halo around Manning at Indy and he never got a shot at him in practice. “I‘m sure he’s not hitting Philip very much,” Manning said in a conference call.

--Defensive coordinator John Pagano has kept Peyton Manning and the Broncos under 21 points in their last three games. And twice, when Manning was with the Colts, Pagano’s scheme helped eliminate Indy for the playoffs. But Manning ousted the Chargers last season, in a game which Manning repeatedly shouted “Omaha!” when eyeing Pagano’s pre-snap alignment. Did Pagano ever decipher what Omaha meant? “No,” he said. “I know it’s a town in Nebraska.” Pagano didn’t shy from the fact the Chargers failed against the Chiefs, allowing a season-high 154 rushing yards and seven of 14 third-down conversions. “We have to communicate, play the call and play fast,” he said. “Our last game was not our best performance.”

--This is the Chargers third game against and AFC West foe in 11 days. They won at Oakland and lost to the Chiefs at home.

BY THE NUMBERS: 53 -- Consecutive times the Chargers have scored in red-zone possessions. That ties the Broncos for the most in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you win five in a row you forget how bad losing stinks.” -- QB Philip Rivers, on the Chargers preparing for Denver after losing to the Chiefs.

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The cornerback position remains in flux with injuries to Brandon Flowers, Jason Verrett and Steve Williams. It appears Verrett and Williams have a chance to play on Thursday, not so much Flowers. The cornerback unit is going to be pressed with undrafted rookie Chris Davis and journeyman Richard Marshall getting significant playing time. If Verrett’s shoulder doesn’t hold up during the game, the prospects of Peyton Manning competing against the secondary isn’t comforting. That could force fewer blitzes with a second-tier secondary.

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Brandon Flowers (concussion) didn’t practice on Tuesday and isn’t likely to play on Thursday in Denver.

--RB Donald Brown (concussion) has yet to be cleared to return.

--CB Jason Verrett (shoulder) was limited in practice and should be available on Thursday.

--CB Steve Williams (groin) was limited but should be good for the game.

--OLB Dwight Freeney didn’t practice but it was described as a rest day and that he’ll go on Thursday.

--ILB Manti Te‘o (foot) is out indefinitely.

--OLB Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) remains out.

--RB Ryan Mathews (knee) has yet to start practicing.

--C Rich Ohrnberger (back) should be available on Thursday.

--CB Richard Marshall could get the start on Thursday with injuries to the Chargers’ secondary.

GAME PLAN: The Chargers saw their game plan for the Broncos on Sunday. The Chiefs did to the Chargers what the Chargers need to do to the Broncos: play keep-away with the football.

The Chargers, in beating the Broncos last year in Denver, hogged the ball for nearly 39 minutes. That kept Peyton Manning’s chances to a minimum and gave the Chargers a rested defense when it was called upon.

The Chargers need a repeat, although they might have to lean on short passes, instead of a running attack depleted by injuries, to execute it.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chargers running game vs. Broncos run defense. If the Chargers are to play ball control, they need to get their running game going again. They didn’t commit to it much in the last game, but their lack of plays had something to do with that. Branden Oliver, the team’s third-string running back, will be asked to do what Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead did last year in Denver: get yards on the ground, move the chains and milk the clock. This will only be Oliver’s fourth game in playing a significant role, and first time in Denver. The Broncos, though, are ranked No. 3 in stopping the run. Some of that ranking comes from rivals trying to play catch-up, but Denver’s front seven is active, and the addition of safety T. J. Ward doesn’t hurt.

--Chargers’ edge blockers vs. Broncos pass rush. Keeping No. 17 upright is the top job of tackles D.J. Fluker and King Dunlap. But that challenge is made tougher by a loud crowd and a defense that is the NFL’s only one to have two players with at least seven sacks. That would be the edge linebackers, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller. How well Fluker and Dunlap can keep them at bay will be a key part of the Chargers’ chances.