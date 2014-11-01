San Diego Chargers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - INSIDE SLANT

Before the San Diego Chargers say hello to a good bye there’s a little date in South Beach.

Make that a big date.

The Chargers (5-3) visit the Miami Dolphins (4-3) on Sunday. The San Diego crew isn’t there to get sand between the toes. They’ll be plenty of time for that after Sunday as the Chargers cannon ball into their bye week.

But will they kick up their feet proudly with an impressive record? Or will they be a muddling 5-4 and riding a three-game skid?

“To be 6-3 and to have a bye and to know you have some guys coming back being healthy and then to have a couple in a row at home (is our goal),” quarterback Philip Rivers said.

Rivers is focused on the surging Dolphins. But he’s also doing what anyone swearing allegiance to the Chargers would do: look ahead.

If the Chargers win on Sunday, their standing is attractive. Things go the opposite way and not so much.

“We don’t want losing to become contagious,” safety Eric Weddle said.

True. But Rivers looks at the other end.

”Winning is contagious, too,“ he said. ”When we were winning, and we won those five in a row, you guys walked into the locker room thinking these guys can’t be stopped right now. It has a feel to it.

“Then you lose a couple ... you start to get in this mood of ‘oh no, we’re going to lose another one.’ But I don’t think we have had that.”

What the Chargers did get was a rugged patch of the schedule in losses to Kansas City and at Denver. Rivers wants everyone to know that.

“We got to make sure we don’t play with a lack of confidence or a lack of anything,” he said. “We’re a good team that has lost two games to two good teams. And Miami is a good team. We got to get ready to play better than we have the last two weeks. In a tough place.”

And if the Chargers want to get in a good place they need to rebound.

The Dolphins have won three of four and making noise of their own. The Chargers wrestle a team that has won two straight and has eyes on the playoffs as well.

“They have a good secondary and good pass rush, those things jump off the tape,” Rivers said. “(Cameron Wake) is as good as there is.”

The Chargers have to be as good as they were about a month back. If so, it’ll be a bye to embrace.

“Shoot; 6-3 after nine sounds pretty good,” Rivers said.

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 13-12. The key here is location, location, location. The Chargers haven’t won in Miami since forever, and that came in the 1980 epic AFC Divisional Playoff game in overtime. So the last time they won in a regular-season game was in 1977 when they prevailed 14-13. Since then it’s been eight straight losing visits. But the Chargers have won two of the past three while Miami will point to winning eight of the last 10. That includes last year when the Dolphins won 20-16.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chargers got to catch their breath after two games in five days. The Chargers didn’t practice until Wednesday after Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.

“It’s been good,” safety Eric Weddle said. “But we’ll see. Hopefully we play our best game of the season. It’s not going to be a cakewalk to go in there and get a win.”

--It is only one number so is there much of a difference for the Chargers (5-3) from having three losses or four? “I think a lot, especially with the fact that the next week is a bye,” quarterback Philip Rivers said of the significance of Sunday’s game. “It’s not like you would be at 5-4 and you could quickly turn around. It would linger.”

--A touchdown reception for Antonio Gates would be his 10th of the season. Gates, who is tied for the NFL lead in scoring catches, would become the first tight end in NFL history to have four seasons with 10 touchdown receptions.

BY THE NUMBERS: 23 -- Number of days the Chargers will play just one game as they sandwich Sunday’s contest between a Thursday night outing and their bye.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Shoot, if you have the secret then slide me a note and I will get it going.” -- QB Philip Rivers when asked how the running game can get back on track.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: RB Ryan Mathews (knee), LB Manti Te‘o (foot), CB Jason Verrett (shoulder)

--Doubtful: S Jahleel Addae (concussion)

--Questionable: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

--Probable: RB Donald Brown (concussion), CB Brandon Flowers (concussion), LB Dwight Freeney (knee), G Rich Ohrnberger (back), LB Reggie Walker (ankle), CB Steve Williams (groin)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: TE Dion Sims (toe)

--Questionable: G Daryn Colledge (illness, back), LB Koa Misi (ankle)

--Probable: TE Charles Clay (knee), LS John Denney (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), T Nate Garner (neck), LB Chris McCain (foot), C Mike Pouncey (hip), S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

The Chargers are trying to tweak a running attack that has been inconsistent. Much of that has been the shaky run-blocking. Rookie Chris Watt will continue to alternate with Johnnie Troutman at guard. Coach Mike McCoy will go with the hot hand here -- blocking-wise -- but it seems they have more confidence in Watt in the game’s later stages. That running attack should get a boost with the return of running back Donald Butler.

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Brandon Flowers (concussion) was a full participant. Big positive.

--RB Donald Brown (concussion) was again a full participant.

--OLB Dwight Freeney (knee) was able to work and will start on Sunday.

--CB Jason Verrett (shoulder) didn’t work and it looks like he’ll be down on Sunday.

--C Rich Ohrnberger was a full go. He should start on Sunday.

--RB Ryan Mathews (knee) is starting to run on the sideline but looks like he will miss at least one more game.

--OLB Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) was limited after being out Wednesday.

--ILB Reggie Walker (ankle) was a full go.

--ILB Manti Te‘o is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

GAME PLAN: The Chargers can throw but can they now run? Hard to say but the return of Donald Brown from a concussion can’t hurt. It lessens the load rookie Branden Oliver has to shoulder. And Brown’s return helps the passing game as well as he is more trusted with the pass protections. For the Chargers to win, they might have to mask a secondary that is depleted because of injuries.

Another way is to hide it is a strong pass rush, but the Chargers haven’t had that of late. Look for the Chargers to run the ball for two reasons: to keep the heat off Rivers and to keep the Dolphins’ passing game away from the Chargers’ secondary.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chargers duct-tape secondary vs. Dolphins pass catchers. Every team has injuries and the Chargers are no exception. They could be missing cornerbacks Brandon Flowers (concussion) and Jason Verrett (shoulder), their first-round pick. As well as Jahleel Addae (concussion), a safety who’s a big part of the dime package. If they can’t go -- and even if they do they’ll be less than 100 percent -- it’ll be a healthy dose of Shareece Wright, Steve Williams, Darrell Stuckey and Richard Crawford. That’s scary against Miami’s speed of Mike Wallace and the route-running of Brian Hartline. And last year tight end Charles Clay went off for a touchdown catch and 90 receiving yards in a win over the Chargers. This is a huge test for the Chargers’ secondary, which isn’t playing with confidence, either.

--Chargers pass protection vs. Dolphins pass rush. Quarterback Philip Rivers will never be elusive but he is nimble. He’s extended plays often as the pass protection has shown some leaks, especially on the outside. Left tackle King Dunlap and right tackle D.J. Fluker were in the hot seats in the last game against Denver’s pass rushers and they find themselves there once again. Fluker gets Cameron Wake and he has 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the last three games. Dunlap gets Olivier Vernon and his 3.5 sacks. Here’s where the return of running back Donald Brown could help as a productive running game on early downs will keep Philip Rivers from the passing situations where Wake and Vernon can shine.