San Diego Chargers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - INSIDE SLANT

The San Diego Chargers tangle with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and what a welcome sight that is.

Although the 49ers made it into the NFC championship the last two years, and into the Super Bowl once, at the moment they are a team worse off than the Chargers.

The reeling 49ers won’t be returning to the playoffs, their chances eliminated last week.

The Chargers are trying to make it for consecutive years, but after two straight home losses, their wheels are a tad wobbly.

“We still got a lot of fight in us,” wide receiver Eddie Royal stressed.

That’s good and they need to use all of it in Santa Clara on Saturday night.

The best way for the Chargers to reach the postseason is to win this week and end the season with a road victory at Kansas City. If that happens, and Baltimore or Pittsburgh or Cincinnati falters, the Chargers could have a January pulse.

“We’re still not in a great position,” said first-year offensive coordinator Frank Reich. “We just got to take care of business and try to go 1-0 this week.”

If so Reich will have to work some magic from his unit.

Among the reasons the Chargers are scrambling is their offense is in shatters.

That might be a bit strong, but with quarterback Philip Rivers playing mediocre and no running game to speak of, the Chargers have had but one touchdown in each of their last two games.

“It’s not about blame,” said Reich, a former NFL quarterback. “It’s about accountability. We have to stick together, but each person, individually, has to find a way to do better.”

Better hurry.

The sands of time are moving fast for a team which once sat at 5-1.

Yep, the Chargers long for the good ol’ days when they rested above the AFC West and were included in conversations about teams poised for a deep postseason run.

“I’ve been on teams that went to Super Bowls and ones that were 2-14,” Reich said. “And it’s crazy how thin the line is between those two.”

--Rivers is expected to play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, but running back Ryan Mathews and wide receiver Keenan Allen will not.

Rivers, dealing with a back and rib injury, is listed as probable. He missed practice Wednesday for the first time since 2007, but he was back Thursday and Friday.

Mathews (ankle) and Allen (collarbone, ankle) are listed as out.

Mathews missed seven games earlier in the season with a sprained knee. He suffered an ankle injury Dec. 7 and is expected to sit out the remainder of the regular season.

Allen was ruled out earlier in the week.

Defensive end Corey Liuget (ankle) and tight end Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion) are listed as questionable. Both practiced Friday.

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 6-6. The Chargers are looking for their fourth straight over the 49ers but that still won’t make up for the most notable game between these two. While the 49ers have won five Super Bowls, the Chargers have none. And the lone time they advanced to the title game, San Diego was smoked by the 49ers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - NOTES, QUOTES

--After facing, and losing, to two quarterbacks that like to stay in the pocket, the Chargers must chase around 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday. He is a much different beast than the Patriots’ Tom Brady or the Broncos’ Peyton Manning.

“You got to have a great plan No. 1 and really keep him in the pocket,” defensive coordinator John Pagano said of Kaepernick. “You always got to be aware of that because he is so athletic. What he creates with his feet is probably one of the biggest challenges we have to deal with. We got to make sure we are always aware where he is at and be in our rush lanes.”

--The Chargers brought back quarterback Brad Sorensen, who was waived in August, and signed him to the practice squad. Sorensen was a 2013 seventh-round pick of the Chargers. “Having a third guy certainly helps and Brad knows the system and everyone knows and trust him,” offensive coordinator Frank Reich said.

-- Wide receiver Seyi Ajirotutu figures to get more playing time on Saturday with the injury to Keenan Allen (collarbone). A special-teams ace this season, Ajirotutu caught one pass for 17 yards in the last game. Ajirotutu, in various stints with the Chargers, has always had a solid connection with quarterback Philip Rivers. Rivers proved that trust last year in Kansas City when Ajirotutu caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left in the win over the Chiefs. “We do have confidence in Tutu,” Rivers said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 - Number of games in the past six that the Chargers have scored one or fewer offensive touchdowns.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know we have to win (Saturday) to have a chance.” -- Quarterback Philip Rivers on the Chargers’ fading playoff chances.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Diego Chargers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)

--Questionable: TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle)

--Probable: DT Ryan Carrethers (elbow), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Out: LB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), WR Steve Johnson (knee)

--Questionable: LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), RB Frank Gore (concussion), S Raymond Ventrone (groin), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)

--Probable: CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), T Jonathan Martin (illness), C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back), DE Justin Smith (back)

The Chargers might be thin at defensive tackle if Corey Liuget (questionable, ankle) can’t go. He was in a boot earlier this week. So look for the Chargers to keep backups Ricardo Mathews, Ryan Carrethers (back from elbow injury) and Tenny Palepoi up this week. Mathews has played well of late.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Philip Rivers (back, chest) practiced for the first time this week on Thursday and will start on Sunday.

--WR Keenan Allen (collarbone) didn’t work and has been ruled out this week.

--RB Ryan Mathews (ankle) still isn’t practicing and it appears he will miss his second straight game.

--DE Corey Liuget (ankle) was a limited participant after not working on Wednesday.

--TE Ladarius Green (concussion, ankle) saw action for the first time this week on a limited basis.

--P Mike Scifres (shoulder) didn’t practice and he is out this week.

--CB Greg Ducre was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

GAME PLAN: The Chargers will lean on their stud quarterback, Philip Rivers, right? Maybe not so much and how often do we say that about this bunch. Instead the Chargers’ offense isn’t doing much of late and it’s going to take a strong defensive effort again to keep the Chargers in the game. With Rivers also fighting various injuries, it’s been rare for the Chargers to push the ball down field. In this game, the Chargers will play it safer than usual and try, again, to steal some points on defense and field-position with their special teams. Especially with the 49ers’ having so much trouble scoring as well, the Chargers might play it close to the vest.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chargers pass protection, with an ailing QB Philip Rivers vs. 49ers pass rush with LB Aldon Smith and DT Justin Smith.

The Chargers need another great showing of keeping Rivers upright after giving up no sacks against the Broncos in the last game. But Rivers is even more nicked up and he’s not moving well -- he didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday. The front line, tight ends and backs chipping must be aware of the Smith Brothers -- they’ve combined for seven sacks. Don’t overlook Ahmad Brooks (six sacks), too.

--Chargers run defense, which has been up-and-down vs. 49ers running game, which has also been up and down.

The Chargers gave up 111 yards in the last loss to the Broncos. But it will be different tracking quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who can turn any play into a running play. The Chargers’ linebackers must be both active and discipline, but they might not get help if tackle Corey Liuget can’t go with an ankle injury. And inside linebacker Donald Butler is on IR with an elbow injury. But the 49ers are ailing too with their top two backs, Frank Gore (concussion) and Carlos Hyde (ankle) not expected to play.