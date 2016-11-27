Preview: Chargers at Texans

The Houston Texans attempt to put a disappointing loss behind them and maintain their lead atop the AFC South - as well as their perfect home record - when they host the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Houston squandered a seven-point advantage in the fourth quarter on Monday night and dropped a 27-20 decision to AFC West-leading Oakland in Mexico City.

The Texans had their quest for a season-high third straight victory squashed and saw their division lead over Indianapolis dwindle to a single game. San Diego, which resides in the basement of the AFC West, had its surge toward mediocrity halted last time out as it suffered a 31-24 home loss to Miami on Nov. 13. The Chargers hoped to head into their bye week with a .500 record but were denied their fourth win in five games as they surrendered 10 points to the Dolphins over the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. San Diego has been in all 10 of its games, as each of its six losses have been by eight points or fewer.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -1.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (4-6): Philip Rivers had a roller-coaster afternoon against Miami, as he threw three touchdown passes but was intercepted four times. The trio of scoring tosses gave him 301 for his career, moving him past John Elway for eighth place on the all-time list, while the four picks came within a span of 13 minutes in the fourth quarter. Ronnie Hillman, who led Denver in rushing last season with a career-high 863 yards but was released in September, was claimed off waivers from Minnesota after gaining 50 yards on 18 carries in five games with the Vikings.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (6-4): All signs point to a victory for Houston, as the club has won each of its five home games thus far this season while Brock Osweiler is 2-0 lifetime as a starter against San Diego. Tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz has made a touchdown catch in each of his last three home games while rookie wideout Braxton Miller made his first TD reception in last week's loss. Jadeveon Clowney leads all defensive ends and is second overall in the league with 12 tackles for loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chargers placed NT Brandon Mebane (biceps) on injured reserve and signed CB Trovon Reed from the practice squad.

2. Houston has been outscored 41-9 in the fourth quarter over its last four contests.

3. San Diego CB Casey Hayward is tied for the league lead with five interceptions.

PREDICTION: Texans 23, Chargers 21