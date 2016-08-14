Titans run all over Chargers 27-10

The Tennessee Titans rushed for 288 yards en route to a 27-10 exhibition victory over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Offseason acquisition DeMarco Murray rolled up 93 yards in the first quarter, including a 71-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left in the period that put Tennessee ahead to stay at 10-7.

Second-round draft pick Derrick Henry was also impressive, playing in the second quarter and picking up 74 yards on 10 attempts, scoring on a 6-yard run up the middle with 8:21 remaining in the half that made it 17-7.

Bishop Sankey capped the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run at the 10:45 mark of the fourth quarter for the Titans. Second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota completed all five of his passes for 45 yards prior to leaving after two possessions.

San Diego starter Philip Rivers played only one series, capping it with a 44-yard touchdown pass to running back Melvin Gordon with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Rivers completed 2 of 3 passes for 64 yards.

Tennessee also scored on 47 and 33-yard field goals by Ryan Succop and Aldrick Rosas, respectively. Chargers kicker Josh Lambo nailed a 39-yard field goal with 3:07 left in the second quarter.