Preview: Chargers at Vikings

After being gashed for 175 rushing yards last week, the San Diego Chargers will try to rid themselves of bad memories when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Adrian Peterson trampled the then-Norv Turner-led Chargers for an NFL single-game rushing record of 296 yards with three touchdowns in their last visit to Minnesota in 2007.

Fast forward back to 2015 and Peterson moved past a small workload in the season opener to erupt for 134 rushing yards in the Vikings’ 26-16 triumph over NFC North rival Detroit last week. “Every week, I feel like I‘m going to have a great game. I‘m not going to lie,” Peterson said. San Diego’s Philip Rivers has completed 80.9 percent of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns this season and a franchise-best 256 in his career to move past Dan Fouts, who will be in the broadcast booth to call the game. Wideout Keenan Allen reeled in 15 receptions for 166 yards in a season-opening 33-28 win over Detroit and running back Danny Woodhead had a team-leading six catches in a 24-19 setback to Cincinnati last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-1): Tight end Ladarius Green has practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday as he attempts to overcome his second concussion in two weeks. Green has reeled in 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of veteran Antonio Gates, who is serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Veteran Stevie Johnson has caught 11 of the 12 balls thrown his way for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (1-1): Second-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is completing 74 percent of his passes (37-for-50) but has thrown for just 384 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games this season. The second-year quarterback has flourished at home, recording 10 scores (nine passing, one rushing) in his last five starts. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has proven to be his most consistent receiver with a club-high 10 receptions.

1. Turner served as San Diego’s coach from 2007-12, helping the club reach the AFC Championship Game in his first season.

2. Minnesota WR Charles Johnson has just five catches for 37 yards and zero touchdowns in 2015.

3. The Chargers’ primary opponent has been themselves as they have turned the ball over six times - second only to Indianapolis (eight).

PREDICTION: Vikings 20, Chargers 16