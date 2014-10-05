Preview: Chiefs at 49ers

Alex Smith gets a chance to face the team that sent him packing when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Smith spent several lean seasons with the 49ers before turning his career around, but a concussion in 2012 opened the door for Colin Kaepernick to take over as starter and led to Smith’s offseason trade to the Chiefs. Kansas City has won two straight behind a pair of stellar outings by Smith, including Monday night’s 41-14 drubbing of New England.

San Francisco is coming off its best performance with a 26-21 victory over Philadelphia and looks to continue a trend in the series that has seen the home team win the last eight matchups. Kaepernick guided the 49ers to the Super Bowl after replacing Smith but has dealt with his own share of up and downs as he prepares to face his former teammate. “One of the classiest people I’ve ever been around, just an all-around great guy,” Kaepernick said of Smith. “The way he handled things, he didn’t turn it into a controversy in the locker room. That just shows the character he has not just as a player but as a man.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: 49ers -6. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (2-2): Kansas City has rolled up 75 points in back-to-back victories over Miami and New England largely due to the superb play of Smith, who has tossed six touchdown passes and completed 76.5 percent of his passes in the two wins. Jamaal Charles returned to the lineup after missing most of two games with an ankle injury and accounting for three touchdowns while combining with backup running back Knile Davis to amass 207 yards rushing. Tight end Travis Kelce, who missing his entire rookie season due to injury, is an emerging weapon for Smith, hauling in eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. One of eight teams allowing fewer than 20 points, Kansas City is tied for second in the league with 12 sacks.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2-2): San Francisco put the clamps on the high-powered offense of Philadephia, which scored its three touchdowns via a blocked punt, an interception and a punt return. After giving up 118 yards to Dallas’ DeMarco Murray in the season opener, the 49ers have allowed a total of 152 on the ground in the past three games and limited Philadelphia to a paltry 22 on 12 attempts. Frank Gore bounced back from a six-carry, 10-yard performance in a loss to Arizona by rambling for 124 yards against the Eagles to help San Francisco control the clock for more than 42 minutes. Kaepernick has thrown for six touchdowns versus four interceptions and is averaging 228 yards passing, but he has rushed for 176 yards over the past three contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The 49ers, who are holding opponents to an NFC-low 69.8 yards rushing, are 11-1 in October under coach Jim Harbaugh.

2. Chiefs RB Davis is seeking his third straight 100-yard rushing game.

3. 49ers TE Vernon Davis missed practice Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with back spasms.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Chiefs 20