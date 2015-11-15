Preview: Chiefs at Broncos

After coming up short in last week’s unofficial homecoming, Peyton Manning looks to help the host Denver Broncos respond to their only loss of the season when they face the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Manning threw a pair of costly interceptions in last week’s 27-24 setback to Indianapolis and resides one win and three passing yards shy of breaking those NFL records set by Brett Favre (186, 71,838).

Manning enjoyed arguably his best game of the season when he visited Kansas City on Sept. 18, throwing three touchdowns before Bradley Roby scooped up a fumble by Jamaal Charles for the go-ahead score with 27 seconds remaining in a 31-24 win. The victory was the Broncos’ seventh straight in the series versus the Chiefs, who have won two in a row before enjoying a bye week. Charcandrick West has provided a spark following the season-ending injury to Charles, amassing 207 yards on the ground with two scores and six receptions in the last two contests. ”(Charles) said he’s proud of me,“ West told reporters on Wednesday. “Coming from him, that’s a great feeling.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -6. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (3-5): West wasn’t the only member of the team getting it done on the ground as quarterback Alex Smith rushed for 78 yards in Kansas City’s 45-10 victory over Detroit in London on Nov. 1. Smith’s favorite target has been tight end Travis Kelce, who reeled in six receptions for the third time this season against the Lions. Kelce was limited to just four for 58 yards against Denver earlier in the campaign while Smith was picked off on two occasions.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-1): Denver’s top-ranked defense will be without a pair of key cogs as linebacker DeMarcus Ware is plagued by a back injury while cornerback Aqib Talib is serving a one-game suspension for intentionally poking Colts tight end Dwayne Allen in the eye. The Broncos’ stagnant rushing game, which is ranked 28th in the league, failed to get untracked versus Indianapolis and mustered just 61 yards on 22 carries in the first meeting with the Chiefs. C.J. Anderson rushed for 27 yards in that contest, but is reportedly fully healed after dealing with several injuries earlier in the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Denver WR Emmanuel Sanders is expected to play despite sitting out Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

2. Kansas City WR Jeremy Maclin has been limited to just three catches in each of the last two games after recording 27 in the previous three.

3. The Broncos have won 11 straight at home in the regular season.

PREDICTION: Broncos 19, Chiefs 16