Preview: Chiefs at Broncos

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for what figures to be an exciting race for the AFC West title, and their two head-to-head matchups over the next six weeks will go a long way toward determining the division champion. The Broncos get the first crack at hosting their rivals when the Chiefs visit the Mile High City on Sunday night.

There’s plenty at stake for both teams, who are one game behind Oakland in the division and tied for the AFC’s two wild-card spots, and the atmosphere figures to be even more electric under the lights of prime time. "I don't think you could make it any bigger or more intense than it already is," Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith told reporters. "The way the division has gone to this point, it's already pretty tight. This is our first crack at these guys, and they're the defending Super Bowl champions. We've been in a lot of battles with these guys over the years." The Broncos have dominated their rivals in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings, but the Chiefs ended a long skid in the series with a 29-13 triumph in the final matchup last season. While Denver should be healthy coming off its bye week, Kansas City is banged-up – especially on defense, with a number of key players nursing injuries that could keep them off the field Sunday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Broncos -3.5. O/U: 39.5

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (7-3): Kansas City’s offense has been pedestrian, thanks in large part to a rash of injuries, and could be without two top receivers with Jeremy Maclin (doubtful, groin) and rookie Tyreek Hill (questionable, knee) hurting. If the Chiefs are going to have success against Denver’s stout defense, though, it likely will have to be on the ground with Spencer Ware, who got off to a great start to the season but has not scored a touchdown in the last three games. The Chiefs’ defense also is ailing with linebackers Derrick Johnson (Achilles) and Tamba Hali (knee) and nose tackle Dontari Poe (back) listed as questionable, although top cornerback Marcus Peters (hip) is likely to return after missing last week’s 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-3): Denver leans on one of the best defenses in the league and ranks second in the NFL with 20 takeaways, including four in a 25-23 win at New Orleans prior to the bye week. The strong defense helps make up for a lackluster offense that has struggled to run the ball consistently and now is relying on rookie Devontae Booker to carry the load in the backfield. First-year starting quarterback Trevor Siemian has not put up impressive numbers but does enough to keep the Broncos in games and has a pair of dangerous targets in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who have enjoyed great success against the Chiefs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs have won seven straight games against AFC West rivals.

2. Denver LB Von Miller has recorded a sack in four straight games against Kansas City and has registered 14 1/2 in his last 12 overall contests, including the playoffs.

3. Kansas City LB Dee Ford (questionable, hamstring) is tied for the NFL lead with 10 sacks, including nine in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Broncos 26, Chiefs 20